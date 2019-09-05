New Three Rivers bistro honors Sonia Jean

Myrna Chavarria, Alyssa Ponce and Joseph Chavarria have opened a new restaurant, Sonia Jean's Bistro, off North Harborth (Highway 281) in Three Rivers, next to TR Bar. The restaurant is named for Myrna and Joseph's sister and Alyssa's mother, who dreamed of opening a coffee and sandwich shop in Three Rivers, but recently died of cancer. The business is usual open by 8 a.m. daily, and is open until at least 4 p.m.