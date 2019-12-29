By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – The Three Rivers Independent School District Board of Trustees returned to full strength on Thursday, Dec. 19, with Randy Davis being sworn in to fill a vacant position — and also selected an energy plan that should result in significant financial savings.
A local businessman, Davis has children attending the school district. He fills the position that was vacated by Dianne Dye. Dye resigned so that one of her relatives could be considered for employment with TRISD. The state requires that a board member resign from their post for at least six months in such cases, but board members are eligible to seek re-election at a later date.
Dye has expressed an interest in seeking re-election to the board, and was present to support Davis during the swearing-in ceremony. Davis’ wife and children were also present at the event.
TRISD Superintendent Les Dragon gave an overview of the district at the meeting, noting that the high school has 298 students and many of the students were involved in taking state tests, although other students were exempt from testing.
He said the district has enhanced security at both the junior/senior high and the elementary, and a big part of this is the presence of a city of Three Rivers police officer on the campuses.
In other action, the board:
• Approved budget amendments related to accepting a donation from Valero for elementary campus technology. Another item on the budget was reclassified from one area to another.
• Approved the purchase of cafeteria furniture for $42,795. The district received three bids, and the winning bid was from South Texas School Furniture.
Most of the items will be used by the junior/senior high, but a sound deflection board was approved for the elementary school.
“We will have tables and booths like you’d see in a restaurant,” Dragon said. He and Whitney Means, the district’s food services director, chose the furniture.
Older items will not be discarded, Dragon said, but will be placed in storage and used as needed.
“This is not out of the fund balance. We budgeted for it at the beginning of the year,” Dragon said. “We try to be good stewards of taxpayer money.”
• Approved an eight-year contract with Direct Energy for electricity. The district is currently paying a fluctuating rate of between 55 and 57 cents.
The new contract will lower the rate to 39 cents.
School board President Karl Arnst said by choosing the eight-year option, the district expects to save $279,000 compared with paying the current rate.
“That’s a big savings, and I don’t see rates going much lower,” Arnst said.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress.