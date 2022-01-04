McMullen County has been front in center in the ongoing border crisis, which has dominated this year’s news cycle. As immigration rates continue to rise, along with more and more bailouts and arrests related to undocumented immigrants, one person has been in the forefront of that fight – McMullen County Sheriff Emmett “Bubba” Shelton.
This year, Shelton and the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office spearheaded or contributed to the tracking and capture of hundred of undocumented immigrants, in bailouts involving stolen vehicles, and other incidents, all throughout the county.
In May, Shelton spoke with Senior Reporter Pink Rivera, and explained, “For as small as we are, it’s all about teamwork.
Shelton continued, by adding, “We work closely with Border Patrol, highway patrol and game wardens and there’s still not enough of us to go around. Even before this wave, border security has always been a huge concern for us.”
Shelton said when the Texas Department of Public Safety began helping at the border, his department’s priority shifted and has never stopped since 2014.
“We are keeping our highways safe,” he said. “Deputies will see traces of illegal immigration through traffic infractions. There’s a limited number of entries and a limited number of deputies on the ground.
“But the reason we’re effective is staying on top of that traffic and deterring it away. Sorry to the counties around us, but we’ve got a job to do.”
In late June, Shelton once again had a discussion with Rivera, after the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office handed over its first case to the U.S. Attorney after 42 undocumented immigrants were found in a trailer.
“Since we have never worked together they were a little surprised,” he said. “But they have better resources and assets that we don’t. The case is currently under investigation but we were able to determine that the driver was being paid to transport these people.”
Shelton later spoke with former The Progress editor Jeff Osborne in July, stating, “This illegal activity has involved lots of people with long criminal rap sheets,” he said. “It’s the people who are coming across and doing it the right way that we want in the area. But there has been a 1400 percent increase in illegal alien detainees in May, and we are on track for that for June, as well. We’ve had everything from people in twos or threes to 18-wheelers full.”
Since, incidents involving undocumented immigrants continued to rise, furthering the county’s need for government involvement.
In July, Shelton was named as a plaintiff in a suit against the Biden Administration regarding an earlier memorandum issued by then Acting Director of ICE, Tae Johnson, which led to a nearly two-thirds drop in detained undocumented immigrants than before Biden’s presidential term had begun. In the eyes of Shelton and the other plaintiffs, this action led to many undocumented immigrants being released into the country.
For Shelton, the fight for harsher immigration reform on the border, is ongoing.
In an earlier report, Shelton described that need best, saying, “We’ve put ourselves on the map here recently because the federal government is not coming to help.”
Fiercely, Shelton keeps a weary but watchful eye on the county he represents, with little reprieve in sight.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•