On a national scale, the 2022 mid-term elections might be a game-changer for the current powers at be. With current redistricting battles in place all over the country, the GOP looks to reclaim the House come November of next year, with eyes on a full return to glory come 2024.
For the state of Texas, however, could the long “red” state see its political hue turn to a shade of purple?
There is mounting evidence that such is the case, with the most recent announcement that former Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is officially running against incumbent Greg Abbott for governor. This, of course, isn’t exactly news in and of itself, as many had been awaiting his announcement for months already. The news that could be of concern to the GOP is, rather, that the El Pasoan politician raised $2 million in just the first 24 hours after announcing his gubernatorial campaign.
While Gov. Abbott may not be fretting his position just yet, there is also more and more competition from within his own party.
In June of this year, Republican Allen West announced his resignation as Texas party chair to pave way for his announcement that he would be challenging Abbott for the governorship. West has long been in conflict with the current Governor, challenging Abbott on issues ranging from his extension of early voting in the 2020 election, to his management of COVID-19 related shutdowns throughout the past two years. These challenges seem to have lit a fire under Abbott, inspiring him to lean even more conservative in his most recent executive orders on the matter.
Another Republican 2022 Texas gubernatorial candidate that’s even more conservative than Abbott is former Texas Senate member (2015-2019) Don Huffines. Like West, Huffines was an staunch critic of Gov. Abbott’s management of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading him to announce his campaign in May of this year.
While Abbott still enjoys endorsements from GOP superstars, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and former President Donald Trump, 2022 looks to be the most competitive gubernatorial race Abbott has experienced in his two terms in office.
Zooming in some, the 2022 Texas state representative races also look to be more competitive, and all together different, than years’ past, inspired by the shifting district lines.
Such is the case with longtime Democratic state Rep. Ryan Guillen of Rio Grande City, when he announced recently his intention to switch parties, after the new district map made his more “red.”
Gov. Abbott joined Guillen when he made the announcement on Monday, Nov. 8, as the former democrat said, “....something is happening in South Texas, and many of us are waking up to the fact that the values of those in Washington, D.C., are not our values, not the values of most Texans.”
As for U.S. Rep. Vincente Gonzalez (TX-15), the longtime democrat announced on Nov. 9, that he will not be running for re-election in the congressional district he’s represented since 2017, but instead will run in District 34, which will be vacated by retiring Rep. Filemón Vela. The move, of course, was decided by the new district map as well, which placed his home squarely in District 34.
Upon the announcement of his decision, Gonzalez said, “Texas Republicans stripped hundreds of thousands of constituents out of the 15th District of Texas, which I currently represent, and moved them along with my residence into the 34th District of Texas.
“I intend to continue my work in Congress as a strong voice delivering for working families across South Texas.”
Several Republican and Democratic candidates have announced their intention to fill the soon to be vacated 15th Congressional District seat, come next year. As of press time, Republicans Jose Aizar Cavazos, Monica De La Cruz Hernandez, Mauro Garza and Ryan Krause have announced their candidacy. Democrats Eliza Alvarado, Roberto Haddad and Ruben Ramirez have announced their candidacy for the District 15 seat as well.
While the district isn’t as competitive as others affected by the new congressional map, District 28 Rep. Henry Cuellar, a democrat, finds himself once again facing mounting challenges from with his own party. The most prominent candidate in this race is Jessica Cisneros, a previous opponent of his. Republicans Ed Cabrera, Steven Fowler, Rolando Rodriguez and Sandra Whitten are also vying for Cuellar’s seat.
Primaries for the 2022 elections begin on Mar. 1. Election day is Nov. 8 of next year.
