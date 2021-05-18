Nicholson to lead GW athletics

When the George West school district leaders sought a new athletic director and head football coach, they didn’t have to look far, turning to someone who was already on staff — Bobby Nicholson, who was the Longhorn football team’s offensive coordinator and head boys track coach.
Nicholson previously served as the athletic director and head football coach at Goliad High School, compiling a 31-18 record over four seasons. The Tigers advanced to the playoffs three of those years, including an 11-2 finish in 2017. Goliad advanced to the third round of the playoffs in 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Before becoming the head coach at Goliad, Nicholson was an assistant coach at Yoakum ISD and was a member of coach Brent Kornegay’s staff at that time.
When Konegay had the chance to bring Nicholson to George West as offensive coordinator, he jumped at it and, in the process, helped set the stage for his successor.
Nicholson said he is excited about the opportunity to coach the Longhorn football team and guide all of the district’s athletic programs, and he is grateful he has already had a school year to get to know students, staff and community members.
“One great thing about it is I’ve already had a year to get to know the people in the district and to learn all about the traditions and the great people we have in the community. That made it an easy decision for me to pursue this job. I am so excited to be here and for my family to be here.”
Nicholson planned to have a meeting with the coaching staff and said an upcoming priority will be to choose offensive and defensive coordinators for the football team.
“They are my right hand and my left hand, so filling those positions will be very important,” he said.
Nicholson grew up around athletics as a coach’s son and knew at an early age that he wanted to follow the same path.
“I played every sport when I was a kid but I especially loved football and baseball,” he said. “I probably started drawing up plays when I was in sixth grade. My ultimate goal was to be an offensive coordinator. Dad said I needed to be an assistant coach for about 10 years before working my way up to that.”
Nicholson spent 14 years as a teacher and coach with the Pleasanton school district, including working as an offensive coordinator and head baseball coach.
He then spent six seasons as an assistant football coach (offensive coordinator) and head baseball coach at Yoakum.
His first opportunity as athletic director and head football coach at Goliad resulted in three district championships in four years and two trips to the state quarterfinals.
“I’ve always loved football, but the best thing about being an athletic director is getting to work with kids at all grade levels and all sports,” Nicholson said. “Having the opportunity in George West is an honor. I’ve coached for three different school districts before coming here and I can’t say I’ve ever been in one that was better than what we are blessed to have in George West.”
Nicholson said he has his sights set on competing for the Lone Star Cup, which recognizes all-around excellence in a high school’s athletic program. In the past, Nicholson has led athletic programs to three top 10 finishes in the Lone Star Cup and one top five showing.
“I thank God for the kids and coaches I’ve been fortunate to work with over the years, and look forward to great things here at George West,” he said.
GWISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Quesada said the district received 35 applications for the athletic director and head football coaching position.
“We had a list of important attributes we used to narrow the list to five finalists, including athletic director experience, working with successful programs, having a good work ethic and building good relationships,” he said.
“We interviewed five candidates and had a list of 18 questions and Bobby Nicholson made the final cut. His experience, his connection with Coach Kornegay, his success in Goliad and his relationships with coaches, kids and families helped us make the choice.”
Quesada said he appreciates the fact that Nicholson has already spent a year working in George West.
“We’re very fortunate that he’s already been here as an offensive coordinator, and he’s done not only that job but anything we needed him to do,” he said.
Quesada said Nicholson will have an annual salary of $88,000.
“That’s based on his experience and also on his previous success,” he said. “He has done everything we’ve asked without hesitation, has a can-do attitude and his work ethic and positive outlook fits in very well with our school district and our community.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•