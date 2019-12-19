Nine arrested on drug charges

LIVE OAK COUNTY – Local law enforcement, led by the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office and George West Police Department, and assisted by the Three Rivers Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security arrested nine suspects on drug charges during a warrant roundup on Monday, Dec. 16.
Eight of the suspects were arrested in Live Oak County and the ninth was arrested where he was working in Tilden.
Two of those were arrested on federal charges, said Lance Rathke, narcotics investigator with the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, who helped to coordinate the operation.
“We got all nine suspects along with THC cartridges, marijuana and a shotgun,” Rathke said.
He noted that the THC cartridges are using in vaping. THC is a primary ingredient of marijuana.
Those arrested in the roundup include:
• Justin Romero, 29, of George West.
• Russell Carvajal, 46, of George West.
• Kathy Jo Tate, 29, of Three Rivers.
• Joshua White, 31, of Three Rivers.
• Wesley Nelson, 30, of Three Rivers.
• Angel Hernandez, 27, of Three Rivers.
• George Guerra, 24, of Three Rivers.
• Joe Dominguez, 54, of Three Rivers.
• Steven Villarreal, age and hometown unavailable at press time.
Some of the charges against those arrested were enhanced because of their location being in a drug free zone (near a school, playground or other designated area) or because of prior convictions.
More information will appear in an upcoming edition of The Progress.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.