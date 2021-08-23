No Weigh? Inspection stations hit by border crisis

Another casualty of the border crisis being noticed locally is the frequent closure of commercial truck inspection and weigh stations located on Interstate 37 north of Three Rivers.
Members of the Live Oak County Commissioners Court, including Emilio Garza and Donna Kopplin Mills, expressed concerns that the facilities have often been closed.
The inspection stations promote safety on the road by helping to remove dangerous 18-wheelers from traffic, as trucks go through an array of safety checks and officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety monitor the vehicles to make sure all legal requirements are being followed.
However, a shortage of staff in the area has resulted in fewer inspections than would otherwise be done.
During a recent commissioners court meeting, Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff called Anthony Mata, a system support specialist for the Texas DPS Department of Licensing and Regulation, and said there were questions about the decreased use of the local weigh stations and an apparent lack of manpower.
“It’s a bad time for us,” Mata said. “We’re really short-staffed.” He said the local DPS officer is routinely sending staff from the license and regulations office to border areas in Weslaco or Eagle Pass.
“We send four guys at a time,” he explained. “Half of the staff (from the local department) go (to border areas) for 12 days and then come back, and then another four are sent down there.”
He said that is in addition to the highway patrol officers who are also sent to assist with concerns along the border.
Mata said he would be happy to address the commissioners court and answer any further questions.
“They’re sending your guys to help,” Huff said.
“That’s exactly what it is,” Mata said.
“We believe you, and we appreciate all you do,” Huff replied.
