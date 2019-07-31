George West – The George West Chamber of Commerce announced that it will launch the Nueces River Paddling Trail-George West at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Live Oak County Park Boat Ramp off of Airport Road.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is excited to welcome the 77th official Texas Paddling Trail into the program, offering great views of the native wildlife and landscapes of South Texas as well as the historic bridge found in the final stretch of the trail.
Chamber and city officials expect the launch of this trail to encourage visitors to the area to view native wildlife while engaging in a relaxing 1 1/2- to 2-hour kayak or canoe paddling trip downstream. This is a beautiful segment of the river with shaded areas and undeveloped land on both banks.
The current trail is 4.3 miles in length and runs from the put-in ramp at Live Oak County Park to the take-out ramp under the Highway 59 bridge at the river. Informative trail kiosks provide emergency information, maps, safety advice and descriptions of the fish and wildlife along the trail, and have been erected at both locations.
Additionally, the George West Chamber is collaborating with neighboring communities upriver to explore additional paddling trail opportunities in Live Oak County.
More information is available at http://www.nuecespaddlingtrail.org and on Facebook.
To learn more about this paddling trail, please contact Rena McWilliams, Director, George West Chamber of Commerce, 400 Nueces Street, George West, TX 78022, 361-449-2033 or mcwilliams.gwcc@gmail.com.