Recently, descendants of the Woods and Everman families visited the current restoration of Oakville, an old stagecoach trail stop which lies between San Antonio and Corpus Christi alongside Interstate 37 that extends to Brownsville. Irish immigrants, part of the McMullen and McGloin Mexican Land Grant, first settled the area in the 1850s and worked cattle among the live oaks and a sulfur tributary, off- spring of the Nueces River.
Oakville was named the Live Oak County seat in 1858 and was not changed until the early 1900s when the railroad came through the area and a gentleman named George West was successful in persuading the rail line to run through his ranch rather than Oakville.
Thus, the Live Oak County seat was moved west to George West and Oakville began to decline. Today it is considered a rural branch of the Three Rivers Post Office and continues to serve the community.
Peggy Lemley Skoruppa and her brother, Bernard Lemley, bothmembers of the Live Oak County Historical Commission and Albert Davila, Oakville Restoration, led the group as they toured the old stagecoach stop viewing the restoration area, post office, church, school, former jail presently restored as a bed and breakfast, and a church later moved onto the property.
They shared many related and interesting tales of early Oakville and the renovation in progress. One of the old hotels in later years became the Woods homestead and was occupied by the ancestors of Mary Frances Woods Plemmons, Sharold Woods Garrett, and Pam Woods Hovey.
Now the only remains are an old cistern, a stone wall once a staircase, and many concealing vines. The ladies remembered staying in the old home with their grandparents and loving all the tales of the two-story structure’s history situated across the street from the Oakville Jail.
Accompanying the Woods descendants were their aunts Jan Everman Chilcoat and Martha Everman Jones.
Both attended school in George West and are familiar with the Oakville community where the parents of the Woods girls, Gharold (Pete) and Jackie Everman Woods lived for a while after Gharold returned home from serving in WWII in the Pacific.
Oakville is an interesting restoration in progress and a step into early Texas history. Visitors are encouraged to take advantage of these stories of early South Texas establishments and settlements not to mention the many tall tales that abound.
Information contributed by Martha Everman Jones, PhD