The impact of a freefall in oil prices had a profound impact on South Texas and the Eagle Ford Shale in 2020, and Live Oak and McMullen counties were no exception, casting a tall shadow across the area as the top story of the year, yet another shock wave caused by the lingering pandemic.
When considering the top five stories of 2020 for The Progress, the impact of the area’s resiliency in the midst of economic setbacks tops the list
Oil industry jolt, Valero resolve
1
While the impact started with the oil industry, the impact sent shock waves through other businesses as well, as an economy that had already suffered because of COVID-19.
The world pandemic undoubtedly was the major factor in the oil industry’s challenges, an oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia also played a major role in the drop of oil prices.
In Live Oak County, Valero Three Rivers Refinery and its parent company, Valero Energy Corporation, are weathering a turbulent 2020 and looking to end the year on a high note.
Energy and Capital Editor Sean McCloskey ranks Valero as one of the top three companies to watch that are poised to make great gains in 2021.
“Typically you don’t equate higher oil prices with a rise in oil refinery stocks,” McClosky wrote. “But $60 oil is right in the sweet spot where refiners can still profit. Moreover, leading up to the pandemic, refiners in general were in a relatively strong financial position.
“No doubt Valero has dealt with some serious headwinds this year, but as we round the corner on the pandemic, the company is in a good position to see some sizable gains.”
Valero completed a $12 million, 42,000 square foot administration building in Three Rivers in May, underscoring its commitment to the area.
“This new building is a testament to our continued investment into Three Rivers,” said Erik Simpson, vice president and general manager of the Valero Three Rivers Refinery. “This refinery has been a central part of this community for more than 45 years and we hope to be here for many years to come.”
Schools adjust to COVID-19
2
Adaptability is crucial in education, and at no time has that been more evident than in 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic first prolonging spring break, and then leading to schools in Live Oak and McMullen counties switching to remote learning online. After delaying the resumption of school for weeks, on April 17, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that school buildings would not reopen for the rest of the school year. “We were hoping to reopen, but knew we should be prepared just in case we remained closed through the end of the year,” McMullen County ISD Superintendent Jason Jones said. “Our staff has been working diligently everyday to make sure our students are still being challenged educationally, and our focus will continue down this path through the end of school.”
“GWISD staff have been rock stars,” George West ISD Superintendent Jim Rosebrock said in April. “They have responded incredibly well to the challenge presented by COVID-19.”
Three Rivers ISD Superintendent Les Dragon said while the closure of schools was expected, it was also disappointing.
“I think everyone ... deep down ... sensed that this would probably happen. It is disheartening,” he said. “We have to believe that there are better days ahead; however, there is no consolation in the experiences that have been taken away from our students, especially the seniors..”
Sheriff extends tenure, GW chief returns
3
For 41 years, Larry Busby has provided the steady hand of leadership as Live Oak County sheriff, and his tenure in that role is expected to continue for at least another four years. Busby was re-elected to his post in the November election and ran unopposed.
“I appreciate the people in the county for having confidence in me,” Busby said. “Live Oak County is stable in politics and people have a tendency to stay in office a long time here if you do a good job.”
A familiar face also returned to the top spot in the George West Police Department.
David Perkins, who was named the city’s police chief in October 2018, announced his retirement from the position in April.
On Nov. 9, he returned to his old job in George West, saying he missed running a police department and interacting with local residents.
“The situation was conducive because the community treated me well. I can’t ask for a better support for law enforcement than in Live Oak County.”
“It will be like picking up where I left off. The parts are in place to continue where I left off. Nothing is broken and everything is running smoothly. The biggest thing is I want our department approachable to our citizens.”
Festivals, events cancelled or adjusted
4
While big events such as the annual Beefmasters cattle auction, the Live Oak County Youth Show and Fair and the McMullen County Junior Livestock Show were held early enough in 2020 to avoid disruptions, that was not the case for several other local events.
The Patriotic Flotilla down the Nueces River Paddling Trail, set for July 2, was among the casualties of COVID-19.Winterfest, which had its biggest event ever in 2019 with a two-day celebration that featured a nativity scene, camel rides, artificial snow, zip lines and snow slides, was also canceled for 2020.
Two events that did manage to avoid a COVID-19 shutdown were Dobie Dichos, held in historic Oakville, and A Day of Stories, which took place in November at Dobie West Theatre in George West.
Perhaps the biggest event delayed by the pandemic was the 100th anniversary celebration of the Live Oak County Courthouse. While a date has not yet been set for that event, county officials have said they hope to have a celebration in the spring.
McMullen County emergency building opens
5
A huge event was celebrated in McMullen County the week before Thanksgiving with the opening of a combination emergency shelter and emergency command post.
“This is really a wonderful way for use to utilize this space. It can provide shelter for up to 25 people,” said Dale Patterson, project manager for McMullen County. “We’ll use it quite a bit. We’re excited to have this available here in our county.”
McMullen County Judge James Teal said it took about a year for the building to be transformed into its current state at a cost of about $500,000.
“I’m really proud of the results — to turn what was basically a warehouse into a state of the art facility that can serve us for multiple purposes will really be a benefit to the county,” Teal said.
