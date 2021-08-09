For the second time in three years, Live Oak County will have a new county auditor.
In 2019, Tragina Smith resigned her post as Live Oak County auditor to accept a similar position in Lampasas County.
This summer, Natalie Cooper resigned the auditor’s post after having been appointed in March 2020. Cooper’s husband, Ben Cooper, previously served as an assistant coach with the George West Independent School District.
Cooper’s annual salary for serving as county auditor was $92,528, plus an annual phone allowance of $1,200. A posting for the current vacancy lists a salary range of $65,000 to $78,000.
In order to be independent from direct county oversight, county auditors are appointed by district judges. This is intended to ensure that county auditors have autonomy in their financial oversight of county operations.
A new county auditor will be appointed by 36th District Judge Starr Bauer, 343rd District Judge Janna Whatley and 156th District Judge Patrick Flanigan.
In addition to the input and guidance of County Treasurer Kitley Wasicek, Live Oak County leaders will rely on the assistance of Regina Dove, a bookkeeper for McMullen County, during the 2021-22 budget process. Dove also provided assistance to Live Oak County with the 2019-2020 budget.
