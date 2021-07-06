Five people, including a former Three Rivers City Council member, have been indicted on charges of organized criminal activity following their arrest by the Three Rivers Police Department in connection with gambling charges.
Rebecca D. “Becky” Lopez, 48, of Three Rivers, who served on the TR Council from 2019-2021 before being defeated by Sally Rodriguez, is among those who have been charged and indicted.
Also arrested and indicted were Joeadam Galvan, 41, of Three Rivers, Mia M. Force, 22, address unavailable, Audrey A. Morin, 20, of George West, and Briana R. Ruiz,36, of Hillsboro, in Central Texas.
Charges including gambling promotion, keeping a gambling place, possession of gambling device/equipment and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Items seized include several computer monitors and equipment, an iPhone, $539 in cash, an additional $1,845.16 in cash, gambling equipment and electronics, including games.
According to a Three Rivers Police Department report, an officer with the department was assigned to initiate an undercover operation to investigate an establishment located at 101 E. Thornton St. in Three Rivers, known as Double G’s Social Club, which was “suspected by the public to be a clandestine game room.”
The officer collected evidence from the establishment’s social media page on Facebook which included a woman “holding numerous $100 and $20 bills from a win utilizing the establishment’s gaming machines. Also, a video was collected which displays the game room and its ‘sweepstakes’ fish table machines. In this footage you can hear a male subject’s voice stating, ‘fish table paying some money.’”
An undercover officer was told the computers on site were sweepstakes machines that allowed people to win cash because they were online video games. The undercover officer was paid in cash twice, including a $30 transaction and an $11 transaction. The officer was also given an alcoholic beverage and according to the police report, he was told that as long as he continued gambling the alcohol would be free.
On another day, two women identified as Morin and Ruiz received $60 from the undercover officer to play on the sweepstakes computers and gather additional evidence in the case.
During later investigations, the officer was reportedly told that a woman playing games at the establishment had won $350 prior to winning $500. The officer, who was paid $28, was told that people had won $80 the day before from the “mega bonus” and that four other people had each won $124 in bonuses.
When the establishment was investigated a fifth time, the undercover officer won $30.10 and was paid $30 in cash.
After evidence was compiled, District Judge Starr Bauer issued a search warrant, and the officer and other officials visited the establishment, when evidence was seized.
Three Rivers Police Chief Vance Roberts declined to comment on the case at this time, but the police report was made available as a matter of public record.
