Ornaments to commemorate courthouse centennial

They weren’t here by Christmas — and history and not the holidays are their primary purpose — but those wanting to celebrate the centennial of the Live Oak County Courthouse will have the opportunity to purchase commemorative ornaments in 2021.
Nancy Coquat, a member of the Live Oak County Historical Commission, said that Tom Pollard Designs was commissioned to come up with a special ornament to celebrate the history of the courthouse.
“They came up with the artwork,” she said. The ornaments will be made of brass with a gold-colored finish.
Coquat presented the designs to the Live Oak County’s Commissioners Court in December for approval.
“What we need is to make sure this is something that y’all want that will be representative of 100 years (since the courthouse was completed),” she said.
A certificate that includes historical information about the courthouse will be included with each ornament, as well as details which will be included on a historical marker.
The cost of the ornament hasn’t received final approval, but one suggestion is about $20.
“It is a fundraiser of sorts (for the historical commission),” Coquat said. “These would be ready by the end of February.”
County Judge Jim Huff said he appreciated the thought and work that went into the ornament.
“This is an opportunity for us to recognize the historical significance of the centennial and I think the ornament is a great idea,” he said. “Good work — this really looks good.”
The courthouse centennial celebration date has not yet been set, but county leaders have discussed having the event in the spring, depending on the situation with COVID-19 at that time.
