PAWNEE – It’s has been 14 months since the battle to stop a Pawnee oil field disposal plant began.
And still, the waiting game continues.
“It has been more a year when that all started,” Commissioner Dennis DeWitt said during a county court meeting on Sept. 9. “In government, time is your best friend and your worst.”
Earlier this year, the permitting process was delayed when photographs of the heavy rains were taken, DeWitt said. These snapshots showed water pouring from the property and into a nearby stream.
The commissioner said the photos were sent to the Nueces River Authority which began asking questions about the proposed facility and its effort to prevent runoff from floods such as this.
“It looks real positive right now as nothing is happening, and that is a good thing,” DeWitt said.
In September 2018, long prior to the flood, residents and property owners filed their protests against the facility hoping the Railroad Commission would stop the permit outright.
That didn’t happen, but it did cause the commission to take a closer look at the proposal by Republic Services.
Ramona Nye, spokeswoman for the Railroad Commission, said that because the permit was protested, it will have to go before an administrative law judge and technical examiner for review.
“That hearing has not been set,” she said this week.
Once that hearing is held, it will be another 90 days before their opinion is issued to the commission.
That is when the commissioners will give their approval or dissent for the permit.
All of this could sound familiar to those living in Live Oak and McMullen counties.
In 2017, the officials there began their failed fight to stop a similar facility in McMullen.
“The permit was opposed by McMullen, Live Oak, the city of Three Rivers, and I think Bee County gave us their support,” said Jim Huff, Live Oak County judge.
That facility, he said, was permitted “right at the mouth of the tributary that flows into Choke Canyon (Reservoir).”
Despite their efforts, the Railroad Commission granted the permit.
“If you check all the boxes and get your engineering firm, then it is granted,” Huff said. “There is not a lot of logic and common sense that factors into the equation.”
Watching this battle in Bee County could be reminiscent of their fight as it, too, went an extended period before its ultimate approval.
“It is a long drawn-out process,” Huff said. “We had to fight even if we thought our chances might be slim.
“You feel the need to do it if you want to protect your water supply and your people.”
So far, that facility has not been built which, for DeWitt, is a favorable outcome here even if the permit is issued.
