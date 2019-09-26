POW/MIAs honored during ceremony at Live Oak County Courthouse

GEORGE WEST – Led by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6119, Live Oak County residents gathered at the county courthouse on Sept. 20 to remember Americans who have been prisoners of war or listed as missing in action.
Happy Coquat of the local VFW post said it is important to honor American POWs and MIAs, and noted that POW-MIA Day is an opportunity to do that.
“It’s important to remember POWs and those who went missing in action,” he said. “We can’t forget what they endured in service to our country.”
It is also important to support the families and friends of POWs and MIAs, he said.
VFW post Chaplain Kevin Mackey, who is pastor of Three Rivers Church of Christ, led a prayer for POWs and those missing in action, asking God to give them the strength and courage during their time of difficulty.
While the American flag took center stage at the ceremony, a black and white POW/MIA flag flew prominently below it.
Members of the post placed flowers and a wreath at a veterans monument at the courthouse with flowers that matched the color of the U.S. flag, and they spoke about what those colors symbolized.
The red of the flag symbolizes courage and the willingness of our military personnel to make sacrifices for their country.
The white symbolizes purity of purpose.
The blue stands for truth and fidelity.
Mackey said just as the flag symbolizes an undying love for America, the green wreath placed at the memorial symbolizes the nation’s love for those who have been imprisoned during military service and those missing in action.
A laurel wreath symbolizes God’s victory over death, he said.
County Judge Jim Huff thanked the VFW for presiding over the ceremony.
“I’ve said it before and I mean it from my heart, please bring these ceremonies (honoring veterans and our nation) to the courthouse steps,” he said. “It is very fitting to bring these to our courthouse.
“Our military has always been something Live Oak County have recognized and cherished.”Huff noted that the first POW/MIA Day was held in 1979 and recognized 2,500 POWs and MIAs from the Vietnam War.
“The purpose is to ensure that Americans stand behind those who serve, and to comfort the loved ones of those who never returned,” he said.
Huff said more than 83,000 Americans who served in the military are still missing — a total that dates from World War II to the conflicts of today.
“One of the reasons we need to remember is we need to bring them home,” Huff said. “The push needs to continue.”
Both Huff and Pct. 2 County Commissioner Donna Mills lost someone close to them who was either a POW or missing in action during the Vietnam War.
For Mills, it was a childhood friend, Sammie Don Hoff, who lived in Kenedy and Pawnee, who vanished during the fight in Vietnam.
Hoff was an Air Force pilot based in Ubon, Thailand flying a night reconnaissance mission when his plane was shot down on Aug. 30, 1966.
The Hoff family owned property along the Bee/Live Oak County line, including in Live Oak County’s Precinct 2 which Mills now serves.
Judge Huff’s cousin, George Lawrence Hubler, who had lived in Utah and Dallas but claimed Three Rivers as his home, was serving as a captain in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War following his graduation from Texas A&M University.
He was flying a solo flight out of Da Nang when he was involved in a midair collision, and his body was never recovered.
Whether is is these courageous Americans with direct ties to local residents or military personnel from American communities thousands of miles away, the VFW continues to host these events to help make sure their service and sacrifice are not forgotten, even though their final resting place remains unknown.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.