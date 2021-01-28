Two of the state’s top basketball programs are located in one of Texas least populated counties, and although their school may be small, McMullen County High School casts a monumental shadow on the basketball court.
The Cowgirls basketball team was 14-3 as of Jan. 14 and was ranked No. 12 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) poll and No. 15 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches (TABC) poll.
The Cowboys were 17-1 and ranked No. 6 in the TABC poll.
Both McMullen County teams are perennial powerhouses, and 2021 is no exception. What makes the teams’ achievements even more remarkable is that neither the boys nor the girls basketball teams have a single senior on their roster.
Shannon Taylor is in his third year with MCHS, and is the school’s athletic director and head girls basketball coach. Jeremy Mills is in his first year with MCHS and leads the boys program. Both coaches came from larger schools and specifically sought out a small, tight-knit community like Tilden where they and their families could thrive.
“It was just a good opportunity for me and my family,” Taylor said. “It had a lot to do with the community and the great people here in the school district.”
In 2018, the year before Taylor was hired by MCHS, he led the Industrial High School boys basketball team to the state semifinals, where they lost to Marlin. With that type of success, Taylor had an abundance of options of where to coach, and McMullen County topped his list.
Likewise, Mills said he and his family had selected McMullen County as the place they wanted to be years before Mills was hired by the district.
“We were impressed by everything the school has to offer us, from the administration to the school board, faculty and students — it was everything we were looking for.
“We came here from a huge school district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (Grapevine) but were looking for a smaller school so our kids could participate in everything they love. Here, they can do everything they want to do. At a larger school, everything is so specialized that it’s hard to do more than one thing.”
The girls squad has 12 members, led by a trio of juniors who have all been on the varsity team since they were freshmen — Charity Harris, Chloe Taylor and Makenzie Sherrer.
The the other members of the team are sophomores, Ryleigh Kuehlem, Madison West, Sianna Serrata, Delaney Smith, Shelby Slavinski, Jaidyn Naylor and Eloida Gamez; and freshmen Jayden Jones and Rylee Stendebach.
“This year has been kind of crazy, we are working really hard to find games,” Taylor said.
Asked about the formula for both team’s success, Taylor said they begin focusing on basketball at an early age and have a longstanding tradition of excellence that fuels more accomplishments.
“We start them young,” Taylor said, noting that as early as first and second grade McMullen County students are being introduced to the game and developing a love for the sport.
“There is also such a strong work ethic. They just keep working to get better. When you lose the seniors we lost from last year’s team, it challenges the next group to step up and continue striving for that same type of success.
Cowgirls building strong foundation
The starting five for the Cowgirls is Delaney Smith at point guard; Ryleigh Kuehlem, who leads the team in 3-point shots, at shooting guard; Charity Harris at power forward; Chloe Taylor, who leads the team in scoring and rebounds, at guard; and Makenzie Sherrer at post.
“We had one returning starter,” Taylor said. “The rest of the girls were role players last year and this year they’ve stepped into major roles.”
COVID-19 complications have resulted in game delays and cancellations, but the Cowgirls have risen to the challenge.
“We’re facing a little bit of adversity every day dealing with this but the girls have really responded well,” Taylor said. “We’ve been able to work on our goal of getting a little better every day, and when you do that, it will eventually add up to a lot.
“We’re going to be so much better next year because of what we’ve been through this year. As coaches, we want them to get better faster, but it’s going to happen when it happens. That said, they’re doing a great job.”
Cowboys deep and talented, unselfish
A big advantage for the boys team is a roster of 10 players who share starting duties, giving MCHS an advantage over many of the bigger schools they face.
“We play all 10, and that’s a big strength we have over our opponents,” Mills said. “There is a strong chemistry and an unselfish attitude that puts the team above individual playing time. We have the kind of depth that is rare at the Class 1A level.
The team consists of five juniors, Rudy Mesa, Sam Giovengo, Troy Allen, Graham Blaha and Jared Jones; and five sophomores, Shawn Heritage, Brayden Serrata, Byron Huerta, Jaden Mills and Karson Seidel.
“All of these guys have started at least one game,” Mills said. “It’s unusual to have 10 players on your team who can all start on any given day. We have three or four who have played more than others, but all of them are valuable contributors.
“Usually at a small school, you might have one or two really talented players and then there’s a dropoff after that. That’s not the case for this team. There is no significant dropoff, and that can make it really tough on our opponents.”
The team’s one loss as of Jan. 14 was by a single point to a much larger Class 3A Jourdanton team.
“That helped us stay focused,” Mills said. “That one loss might have been the best thing that could have happened to us, if that makes sense.
“We have kids who truly love and enjoy playing basketball, and it’s something we focus on year-round. They are extremely competitive. Not only do they expect to be successful, they are willing to put in the work to be successful.
Heritage and Giovengo are the team captains.
“They have stepped up and become great leaders,” Mills said. “Sam is our point guard and leads the team in charges taken and has the most assists and turnover ratio. Shawn is our leading scorer averaging 16 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
“Rudy Mesa is our best 3-point shooter. He’s made 37 3s (as of Jan. 14). Troy Allen is what I’d say is pretty much the heart and soul of the team. He brings an amazing amount of energy on every possession, and is tied with Rudy for the second leading scorer at 13.4 points per game. Pound for pound, I have not seen a tougher player in the region than Troy.
“Brayden Serrata is second on the team in rebounds and is shooting 77 percent of his free throws. He’s kind of our Swiss army knife, he is able to do a little of everything.”
Mills said there are seven Cowboys who are capable of scoring 20 or more points in any given contest, which makes for a monumental challenge for opposing defenses looking to key on one or two players.
The Cowboys feature a formidable combination of high scoring ability with a stingy defense. They are averaging more than 70 points per game, while only giving up an average of 39.5 points per game “and the majority of our opponents are much bigger schools,” Mills said. “With that combination, we’re going to have a chance in any game we play.”
While all 10 Cowboys will likely return for next season, a strong junior varsity team and a talented eighth-grade squad promise to keep the pipeline going.
While the future looks exciting, the present is pretty impressive as well.
“Even though all of these guys will hopefully be back next year, we’re not waiting on anything, we’re going for it now and working to do our best this year,” Mills said. “I’m so impressed with this group, their attitude and what they can accomplish. The unselfishness of being able to share time with 10 different guys is awesome, and it leads to success.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•