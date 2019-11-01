Preparing to answer the call: Firefighters get training for variety of situations

THREE RIVERS – Firefighters from George West, Three Rivers, San Antonio and El Paso participated in a training session to help prepare them for a variety of emergency situations on Oct. 21-24 in Three Rivers.
During one of the exercises, instructor Matt Young with the Texas A&M Engineering Service hid a mannequin in a confined space trailer and firefighters had to work to find and rescue it.
A real-life issue arose during the training on Oct. 23, as the Three Rivers firefighters had to take a break from the training to respond to a grass fire.
Local participants were Richard Cantu and Arlon Hammit with the George West fire department and Tracy Lewis and Janice Garcia with the Three Rivers department.
Cantu has 29 and a half years experience firefighting and working as a first responder, Hammit has eight years experience, Lewis has 14 years and Garcia has seven years.
“This is my first confined class,” Hammit said. “It’s a different world. If you are claustrophobic it can get tight, but it’s pretty manageable. It takes lots of communication.”
A focus on small details is important during the training, Cantu said.
“We learning how to tie special knots and make sure the ropes won’t slip,” he said. “We have to protect the patient at all times.
“Every training we get is helpful. This will give us a week’s worth of training.”
The variety helps prepare firefighters for multiple situations they might encounter.
“Every scenario is different,” Hammit said. “None of them are the same.”
Cantu said even in nearly three decades of firefighting, he still encounters new situations.
“You think you’ve seen it all, but every once in a while you’ll still see something different,” he said.
“Tragedies you see you never get used to, you just learn to live with it.”
In some of the training exercises, live patients are used.
“This was such a small crew that we didn’t want to pull away from anyone’s learning time,” Cantus said.
Young, the instructor, said the mannequins used during training exercises usually weigh between 60 and 200 pounds.
Three Rivers Fire Chief Henry Pullin requested the training opportunity be offered in Three Rivers. Pullin, a 12-year veteran of the department, said he hopes to be able to host training exercises locally every year.
“We were able to do this through a grant that we received,” he said. “It’s a great opportunity to get some quality training. TEEX is one of the best in the world at training firefighters.
“It can be hard for volunteer fire departments to get a week off for training, especially with traveling out of town. We are hoping it will work out every year. We are hoping to make this an annual thing. We are at least getting our name in the books as hosting.”
This year’s training exercises focused on rescue operations. Next year’s might focus on something different, such as responding to an accident involving hazardous materials.
While those participating in the training from El Paso and San Antonio were full-time firefighters, Pullin said the training taking place in Three Rivers is geared more toward volunteer and rural fire departments.
“We usually have to go to College Station for rescue training, so it’s great to be able to have it here,” he said. “This can be hard training to get. It’s not something we use a lot but with all the oil field work and new facilities coming up we will have people in place to respond if needed.”
Pullin said he invited the George West firefighters to participate because the two volunteer departments often work closely together in helping to save lives and protect local property.
“If something happens we know we can call on them or they can call on us,” he said.
The training offers multiple benefits, Pullin added.
“The more training we get and the more certifications, it helps keep the community safer and it can help lower the insurance rates,” he said.
On Oct. 24, firefighters worked behind the Bellows Building off North Harborth Street (Highway 281) on rescue operations.
“It’s a different training designed to help us out with traffic accidents that occur in a creek bottom or river,” Pullin said.
“This is excellent training. “You can’t beat TEEX.”
