Prime fishing spots shine at LOC locations

South Texas is blessed with an abundance of outstanding fishing spots, and two of the best are in Live Oak County.
Choke Canyon Reservoir straddles the Live Oak and McMullen County line and covers 25,670 acres, while Lake Corpus Christi encompasses 18,256 acres. Both are stocked by the relatively new inland fisheries division at Lake Corpus Christi’s Mathis office, and each offers plentiful opportunities to reel in prized catches.
“At Choke Canyon, largemouth bass are one of the top dogs, and they are pretty high quality,” said Greg Binion, district fisheries biologist for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “You can catch trophy fish over eight pounds there. The amount of habitat and submerged grass along the shoreline translates to excellent fishing opportunities.”
Blue catfish are another frequently-found variety of fish at Choke Canyon.
“They are highly abundant there,” Binion said, “and they are a good fish. You can go out with your family and catch a bunch of blue catfish, enough to have a nice fish fry.”
Alligator gar are another highly sought species, and there is no shortage of them at Choke Canyon.
“There is an abundant population of alligator gar, and they can get up to 6 or 7 feet, a great sized fish,” Binion said. “They are definitely one of the top types of fish found at Choke Canyon.
Crappie “can be good at both lakes, but it’s kind of cyclical,” he said.
In winter and early spring, white bass are plentiful at both Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi, as well as in the rivers that feed into those lakes.
“In late January and early February, you can enjoy some phenomenal white bass fishing in the area,” Binion said. “There is great fishing up the Frio River around Choke Canyon and also up the Nueces River in the George West area. The Highway 59 boat ramp is a great spot for fishers to put in, and we monitor that area pretty closely. White bass fishing is really good in both the Choke Canyon and Corpus Christi Lake systems.
“Lake Corpus Christi has a good blue bass population as well, they are really abundant. You also have a fair amount of alligator gar, but they aren’t as prolific there as they are at Choke Canyon.”
Adding to the abundant fish population at Choke Canyon, TPWD stocked 316,000 fingerlings in June to significantly bolster the number of bass there.
“With the water level rising thanks to all the rainfall we had over the spring and summer, the lake came up about eight feet,” Binion said. “That was the ideal time, really perfect to stock those fish.”
While bass, alligator gar and crappie are the prime species caught locally, there is an opportunity for youth to enjoy landing a more exotic breed of fish over the winter.
“We stock rainbow trout in cooperation with the state park at Lake Corpus Christi every January,” Binion said. “We block off a cove at the lake so that kids have an opportunity to catch them. It’s pretty neat for them to have an opportunity to catch a fish like that in our area.”
