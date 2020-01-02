GEORGE WEST – Thanks to a provision allowing Districts of Innovation statewide to seek more competitive insurance for their employees, George West Independent School District staff could see future savings.
The board discussed the loophole that would allow the district to offer insurance options other than the Texas Teacher Retirement System for employees at a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18.
“El Paso ISD found the loophole, and this could be a significant cost savings for our employees,” said GWISD Superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock.
It was noted that a school district employee pays $1,372 a month — or more than $16,000 — in insurance costs for those who have the family plan.
“This gives us an opportunity to go out and do research and find options that are competitive with TRS Care,” Rosebrock said. “The goal is to help our employees with their insurance rates and give them more money to take home.”
Several schools in the Region 12 Education Service Center area, which is based in Corpus Christi, are working with Region 12 ESC in Waco to explore different insurance options.
The George West District Advisory Committee met earlier this month and all members who were presented voted in favor of exploring the insurance savings opportunity.
School board members also expressed their approval of the potential cost saving measure, and for giving district employees an opportunity to consider additional insurance options.
