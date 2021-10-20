A random comment made during a children’s beauty pageant set two Three Rivers women on a course of pursuing natural beauty and working to encourage and empower people while also assisting a variety of charities.
For several years, Dani Coquat and her mother, Valerie Belyeu, have been competing in beauty pageants as adults. Coquat is a 2013 graduate of Three Rivers High School, and Belyeu graduated from TR in 1994.
“Mom and I started competing at different times,” Coquat said. “My little sister, Makayla Kile (a 2018 TR graduate) was competing in a pageant when she was 11 or 12. Mom made the mistake of joking and saying, ‘look at those girls acting so silly, we could do that.
“The pageant director overheard it and said, ‘All you mamas think it’s so easy, find yourself a dress and you do it.” (Belyeu) stuck her foot in her mouth, and then she had to compete in the next pageant.”
Coquat and Belyeu participate in Texas Choice Pageants, a San Antonio based system that focuses on natural beauty.
“Where most people think of pageants as toddlers in tiaras or Miss America, Texas Choice has a no fake rule, which means no hair extensions and limited adjustments to nails,” Coquat said.
“It’s all about natural beauty. Dresses have to be floor length when women reach a certain age. There’s an elite category for age 55 and up. In one pageant, there were five generations of the same family, a baby, mom, grandma, great grandma and great-great grandmother.”
When Coquat was a sophomore in college, Belyeu called her and asked if she wanted to see a hockey game in San Antonio.
“She said, ‘hey do you want to see a Rampage hockey game,’’’ Coquat recalled. “She said we had to watch my sister’s pageant first, and that I also needed to find a dress the night before. It had to be floor length and age appropriate. It turned out that I ended up competing in a pageant at the River Center, and I managed to win. That gave me a free entry into the next tier for the Texas title, and then I got to compete in nationals. I didn’t win, but I was first runner-up.”
This year, Coquat and Belyeu are both three-time pageant winners.
“Mom tricked me into competing and I was not too thrilled, but I was like, ‘yeah, I’ll do it,’” Coquat said. “I still got to see the hockey game.”
Since that first experience, Coquat has learned to enjoy the pageant experience, especially working to benefit charity groups such as the San Antonio diaper bank and participating in various events such as the Poteet Strawberry Festival.
Coquat said she appreciates the focus on natural beauty, and in helping to develop strong character.
“Judges focus on confidence levels, the way someone comes across the stage, helping you to focus on presenting your best self. Our system is much more laid back than a lot of pageants. The only mandatory event for the preliminary competition is formal wear. Those in the Miss America system have six different mandatory outfits, and every single aspect has to be perfect.
“Modesty is important for Texas Choice, and they don’t want a 10-year old dressed up and wearing makeup looking like she’s 20. They don’t want that kind of toxic beauty being pressed upon them. Even if a girl doesn’t have the kind of beauty that might be featured in a magazine, she’s still beautiful.”
Coquat said getting to know those who participate in the pageants gives everyone another family, with encouragement and working together an important part of the process.
“Some of the queens helped with the 9/11 Memorial at the Tower of the Americas, and we also were able to put together care bags for the homeless,” she said. “There’s also an emphasis on raising awareness and working to prevent domestic abuse and child abuse.
“There is a week of giving in November and we’ll help with different things each day, including putting together gifts for nurses, paramedics, first responders and veterans.
“We also want to share a bit of sparkle where we can and lift people’s spirits and help bring brightness to others, presenting uplifting messages. We want to focus on positive things and help make things better.”
