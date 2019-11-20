LIVE OAK COUNTY – A man and woman sought in connection with multiple robberies in the San Antonio area was stopped in Live Oak County on Nov. 13 after being pursued by several law enforcement agencies.
Following an incident at the Wal-Mart in Plesanton, the suspects, identified as Terry Davis, 31, and Athena Miguel, 31, were seen by officers with the Pleasanton Police Department. Reports indicate that representatives of the Pleasanton, Jourdanton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers and the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the pursuit.
Davis and Miguel, who are from Lufkin, are also suspected in other robberies in the greater San Antonio area, officials have said.