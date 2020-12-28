Quesada lone finalist for GWISD post

W
hen Dr. Roland Quesada came to George West Independent School District in the summer of 2019, his primary mission was to help his longtime friend Dr. Jim Rosebrock maintain the district’s longstanding tradition of excellence.
On Dec. 16, Quesada was named the lone finalist for superintendent for GWISD after serving as acting superintendent since Rosebrock left the district at the end of the 2019-2020 school year to take on the top leadership role for Rosebud-Lott ISD, which is closer to his family. Beginning in the summer of 2019, Quesada served as assistant superintendent for GWISD.
“I came here to support a good friend in Dr. Rosebrock, but I was very interested in coming here because of the strong community support and high academic achievement,” Quesada said. “I have been very impressed with this community, the students, parents and staff and I feel very blessed to be part of it.”
Quesada has remained a steady influence at the district during the transition and also dealing with all the complications caused by COVID-19, and the GWISD Board of Trustees showed their confidence in him.
Before coming to George West, Quesada was executive director of the Corpus Christi Principals Association, a job he held for two years after he retired from a 32-year stint with Corpus Christi ISD. While working for CCISD, Quesada was a teacher, assistant principal, principal, leadership coach and executive director for school leadership.
One of the first people to congratulate Quesada on his new role was Rosebrock.
“He has contacted me and is thrilled at how things have worked out,” Quesada said.
Maintaining the school’s long string of success — and improving areas where possible — are goals Quesada said he will work hard to achieve.
“This is a highly rated district, so it’s important to keep that going and to make it even better. We definitely have the right staff to do that.
“I am very impressed with the work ethic of the staff. Despite all the challenges with COVID, they have been very courageous and have kept education as a high priority. I feel very blessed with this staff. They are incredible.”
Quesada earned his bachelor of science from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi in 1985. He earned his master’s degree from TAMUCC in 1988 and his doctor of education from that university in 2008.
He and his wife Helen have been married for 34 years and they have two children, Kaitlyn and Ryan. Kaitlyn teaches at Northside ISD and Ryan is a teacher and coach in Wichita Falls.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•