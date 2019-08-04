Quezada joins GWISD leadership

GEORGE WEST – A lifelong resident of Corpus Christi, Dr. Roland Quezada is making the transition to a smaller community in George West, and embracing small-town life as he also feels at home in his new surroundings.
Quezada replaces Robin Sellman, who retired, as director of educational services for George West ISD.
What has it been like for Quezada to make the transition from the big city to Live Oak County?
“I have felt very welcomed,” he said. “People have been so warm and inviting. It’s made my transition smooth and helped a lot.
For the last two years before coming to GWISD, Quezada served as director for the Corpus Christi Principals and Supervisors Association.
“In that role I served as an advocate for administrators in a big school district,” he said. “I was able to focus on professional development and coach leadership and mentoring, and worked closely with the superintendent of the school district in Corpus Christi.
Before that, Quezada worked for Corpus Christi ISD for 37 years.
“I was a bilingual teacher, assistant principal, principal and leadership coach for the district,” he said.
As an administrator at the CCISD central office, he worked with principals at all grade levels.
Quezada was born in Nueces County, grew up in Corpus Christi and attended school there. He and his wife of 31 years, Helen, also raised their two children there.
Their son Ryan is a high school coach and teacher in Wichita Falls and their daughter Kaitlyn, a recent graduate of Incarnate Word University in San Antonio, will be a first-grade teacher for Northside ISD.
Quezada and Helen, who works as a school registrar in Corpus Christi, have one “grandbaby,” Paxton, who lives with his parents in Wichita Falls.
“It’s an eight-hour drive to see our grandbaby,” Quezada said of the distance between Corpus Christi and Wichita Falls.
“We enjoy spending time with him whenever we can and we also are able to use FaceTime and phone calls to keep us a part of his life. FaceTime is wonderful. It has helped us a lot.”
This year, Quezada will be meeting a new group of children in George West, becoming part of their lives as well.
It’s a big step from a large school district to a small one, but it’s a move Quezada is embracing.
“I’ve always wanted to be part of a small school district and it’s finally happening,” he said. “I’m elated.
“The transition has really opened up my knowledge base. Ms. Sellman covered so many areas and it’s a bit intimidating at first. There are so many areas to be responsible for.
“It’s also given me an opportunity to do a lot of things I never had a chance to do in a big district. I’m looking forward to it.”
Quezada said he was thrilled for Dr. Jim Rosebrock when he found out that Rosebrock had been selected as GWISD’s superintendent after serving as Corpus Christi ISD’s chief academic officer.
“I was very happy for him,” Quezada said. “When he posted the position for director of educational services here, I was very intrigued.
“To me, the job not only opened the opportunity to work with a great leader in Dr. Rosebrock, it also allows me to continue my educational career. I probably retired too early at age 57 from Corpus Christi ISD.
“I applied here and was fortunate to get the job.”
Quezada said he is excited about working with Dr. Rosebrock.
“He’s a great leader, team builder and coaches leadership to his employees, which I really loved when he was in Corpus Christi. It’s what attracted me to this job.
Quezada worked in the food service business after graduating from high school, and said he knew he wanted a different career.
“I started substitute teaching in the 1980s — about 1983 or 1984, and that’s what sparked my interest in education,” he said.
After attending Del Mar College, Quezada attended Corpus Christi State (now Texas A&M University at Corpus Christi) and earned a degree in elementary education with an emphasis on bilingual education.
After teaching in Corpus Christi, he decided to become an administrator and in 1989 began working as an administrator.
In 2008, he earned his doctorate of education with an emphasis on leadership from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Quezada said he is excited for the school year to begin.
“I can’t wait for the teachers and kids to get here,” he said. “That’s going to be a joy, working with the kids and the teachers.
“This school district does very well academically, and I can’t wait to shake the hands of the kids who are doing so well.”
The district’s achievements are a reflection of George West as a whole, Quezada said.
“The great academic reputation says a lot about the community and its expectations,” he said.
Quezada said he is proud to now be a part of that tradition of excellence.
“I’m really looking forward to being part of this school district,” he said. “I have been very impressed with how friendly everyone is, and I really appreciate that.”
