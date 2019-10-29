Contributed information
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Region 11 Zoonosis Control Program was notified on Oct. 24 that a cat in Live Oak County tested positive for rabies and was infected with the South Central Skunk rabies strain.
This is the first report of a rabid animal with the SCS rabies strain in DSHS Region 11 for 2019.
Rabid skunks significantly increase rabies exposure risks for domestic animals and indirectly increase risk of transmission to humans.
The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends that:
• Affected and neighboring counties maintain increased awareness and vigilance for abnormally behaving skunks and other wildlife.
• Pet owners should ensure their dogs and cats are currently vaccinated against rabies, as is required by state law.
• DSHS also recommends that horses and livestock be vaccinated against rabies, particularly if these animals have frequent contact with people.
Veterinarians, veterinary technicians, animal control officers, etc., that work closely with animals or wildlife should consider pre-exposure rabies immunization.
High risk animals for rabies are: skunks, bats, raccoons, coyotes and foxes.
Rabies is typically transmitted directly by animal bites.
Rabies is not transmitted through the blood, urine or feces of an infected animal, nor is it spread airborne through the open environment (skunk spraying).