By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
TILDEN – The McMullen County Sheriffs Office continues to deal with several hit-and-run accidents, including a trio of these wrecks within the first three weeks of August, in addition to a number of others earlier in the year.
“We had three hit-and-run crashes recently,” said McMullen County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Scott Garris. “Fortunately, they have involved hitting stationary objects and not people.”
The first of these crashes took place about 8:15 a.m. Aug. 8 on Highway 72 near Farm to Market Road 99. There was high fence damage as a result of the crash, and suspects fled the scene.
The second took place at 5:52 p.m. Aug. 12 at Highway 16 and Old Fowlerton Road. High fence gate damage was found at the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office weigh station.
The suspect vehicle is a 1999 to 2003 model black Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the lower portion of the car.
Video was unable to get the license plate information, but did record that the car sustained significant damage to the driver’s side front fender, along with a broken mirror and additional damage above the door. The car also has a broken right rear taillight with significant damage to the rear bumper.
Video recorded two females in connection with the incident.
A third hit-and-run crash took place on Old Fowlerton Road 15 miles southwest of Tilden. Damage was done by a vehicle to a cattle guard. Suspects fled the scene, and the investigation continues.
Anyone who has information on any of these crashes should call the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office at 361-274-3311.
In other incidents:
• A motor vehicle accident occurred at 1:13 p.m. Aug. 7 on Highway 72 near Kuykendall Road involving a commercial vehicle and a pickup truck. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety worked the crash.
• During a traffic stop at 4:49 p.m. Aug. 9 at Highway 16 and Highway 72, a 42-year-old woman, Dorothy Monroe of Victoria, was arrested for driving with an invalid license with previous convictions.
• Deputies assisted with an EMS call at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 10.
• At 4:07 p.m. Aug. 10, deputies assisted another agency with response to a motor vehicle accident with injuries at Highway 59 and FM 624.
• The sheriff’s office responded to a home burglary involving theft of firearms at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 13. Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested and found with stolen property, including the firearms, in their possession. The suspects were found to be staying at the Grand Eagle Ford Lodge in Tilden. The woman was also found to have an active arrest warrant out of Atascosa County for possession of a controlled substance.
Deputies arrested Krystal Tackitt, 28, of Campbellton and Brady Gonzalez, 23, of Campbellton.
• Following a traffic stop at 12:23 p.m. at Highway 16 and FM 624, a vehicle was impounded because the driver had an invalid license.
• At 11:24 a.m. Aug. 15, a traffic stop was made at Highway 16 and Highway 72 for the initial charge of having an unregistered utility trailer. During enforcement action, the driver was found to have an invalid license. Harold Eugene Caldwell, 41, of Corpus Christi was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail. The vehicle and trailer were both impounded.
• About 2 p.m. Aug. 17, a pipeline was found open with a lock that had been cut off Highway 16 near the Duval County line. Contact was made with Border Patrol. It was learned there had been recent activity in Duval County west of that location. No suspects were found, but tracks showed that a vehicle proceeded northbound on Highway 16 from the pipeline following the crime.
• At 1:15 p.m. Aug. 18, an abandoned vehicle was found after it was involved in a motor vehicle accident with construction barriers on Highway 16 south of Miles Road. The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the crash.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.