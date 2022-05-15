Acts chapter 9 tells the story of Tabitha. 6 “Now in Joppa there was a disciple whose name was Tabitha, which in Greek is Dorcas. She was devoted to good works and acts of charity.” This story reminds us that Tabitha dies, is exceedingly mourned by the widows of the community, and Peter is brought in to raise Tabitha from the dead, supposedly because “she had more good things to do and died before her time.”
It is appropriate this week with Mother’s Day coming for us to talk about “good works and acts of charity” exemplified in society. We normally associate the kindness our mothers have shown to us on this day with many special things for their good works and acts of charity ranging from flowers to cooking a special meal and all kinds of things in between. The day is filled with memories, if our mothers are no longer with us because of death. Happy Mother’s Day!
Community life is an extension of the maternal nature. We are people called to do good, and our life is measured by those acts. We have also heard that actions speak louder than words. We are people who share and care because of what we have learned by sitting around and watching Mom and our mom substitutes. And like the widows of Joppa we often mourn relationships built, which are not always allowed to continue, but cut short.
Good works and acts of charity are evident in our community from the volunteer service hours by National Honor Society members and Barnhart Scholars, by members of Service Clubs like Lions Club and Rotarians, by our city and county work crews. Our community and county is better for what we all do. Thank you, Community, for your acts of charity which make us a better place to be.