Black ribbons on doorways and containers filled with flowers met those coming to the offices of the city of Three Rivers on Thursday, July 28, as the community put work on pause to say goodbye to Laura Salazar, the late wife of city of Three Rivers Administrator Thomas Salazar.
Following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, she passed away on Sunday, July 24, at Methodist Hospital Metropolitan in San Antonio at age 46.
The outpouring of praise for Salazar signaled that this was, indeed, a woman who excelled in her life as a good friend and a respected educator.
In a press release, city of Three Rivers Mayor Felipe Q. Martinez reflected on the sadness of the entire community, stating that the city mourned the loss of “a beloved family member and friend.”
“Laura will always be known for her bright smile, sweet heart, and selfless dedication to our community,” Martinez stated. “I would like to express my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences for the loss of Laura Salazar. She will be remembered fondly and will be missed tremendously. She has impacted the lives of many including her precious family, students, coworkers and friends. Sending my thoughts and prayers to Laura’s family and friends.”
Despite the intense heat of a Texas summer, in excess of 100 family members and friends celebrated Salazar, who impacted the community throughout her life as mother, wife, teacher and citizen. Services were coordinated by Galloway & Sons funeral directors. Visitation was held Wednesday, July 27, with a rosary at St. George Catholic Church in George West. The funeral mass was Thursday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at the church and interment followed at Three Rivers Cemetery. Officiating was Rev. Romero Salinas of St. George Catholic Church.
Following those services, the community, including members of the Three Rivers ISD, gathered to share a meal and quiet remembrances at the Gurwitz Community Center on North Harborth Avenue. Three tables of homemade food lined the walls of the center and one by one, members of Salazar’s family were offered comfort by residents of Three Rivers and George West and others who came from farther away to honor their friend and colleague.
It was an especially heartfelt day for Salazar’s parents, her children, her husband, and her younger sister by six years and only sibling, Gina Longoria.
Her sister recalled Salazar’s goals for life, starting with their early school years in Pawnee, followed by high school together. Later, she would attend Texas A&M Corpus Christi to study education, receiving her bachelor’s degree.
“The plan was always to be close to home,” her sister noted, saying that Salazar began her teaching career in Beeville, later moving to teach in Three Rivers.
“She loved it,” Longoria said, adding that her sister taught multiple age groups during her career including pre-K through kindergarten, and most recently, fifth graders. She added that what her sister would want people to do in her honor is “to be kind.”
“She was kind,” Longoria said. “She was the best of us.”
Her father, Jim Alaniz, when asked if he had any special memory that stood out for him about his daughter, said, “Everything we did was special. … She was my life.”
For her mother, Blanche Alaniz, there were a couple of moments that brought a glow and subtle smile to her face.
“The one I remember was when we lived on a farm,” she said. A dog with a runny nose rubbed up against her then little daughter and she could not understand what it was the dog left on her clothes. Her mom said she tried to explain using the word, “snot” and the little girl replied over and over in a comedy moment, “It’s not what?” This went on a couple of times, like an Abbott and Costello routine, and her mom finally explained it to her using the Spanish word, moco, instead. Another smile came to her face when she recalled the day her daughter was born on Nov. 6, 1975. Her mother-in-law was in the car with her and her husband as they started to head to what all thought was the hospital. In the chaotic moment, instead of heading to the hospital, her mother-in-law tried to tell dad to be that he was actually driving to the veterinary office.
“We get down there and it’s the vet’s place,” and mom, dad and mother-in-law regrouped quickly and headed to the people hospital instead.
Salazar’s husband, Thomas, said the couple were high school sweethearts in Texas.
The couple clicked one day in high school, he noted, when he saw her from across the room.
“Her glasses. She was in the cafeteria with a maroon Texas A&M jacket and matching glasses,” he said, and that struck the right chord. The couple married on Jan. 28, 1995.
At some point in the future, he said he would like to establish a scholarship in her name to keep what she accomplished as a teacher still working in her community.
Through that teaching connection, her own children, Nicholas and Alicia, will always have the community behind them as well
“She loved her students,” he said.
He also took one more moment to acknowledge the response of the community to his and the family’s loss.
“I just wanted to thank friends and family, staff, workers. The family is just overwhelmed by how much love,” has been extended to them, he said. “You don’t realize until she’s gone how many lives were touched.”
