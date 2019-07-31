LIVE OAK COUNTY – Motorcycle riders celebrating the 100th anniversary of the U.S. veterans’ organization, the American Legion, will make their way through Live Oak County on Thursday, Aug. 1 on a trek that will take the group from Brownsville to Canada.
The ride will be escorted from the southern Live Oak County line by the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office, through George West by the George West Police Department and then on to Three Rivers, where they will be scored by Three Rivers Police officers.
The group will be served lunch at the American Legion Post 413 at noon, said Pablo Cruz, staff judge advocate for the post. Rice, beans, tortillas and brisket will be served, and members of the community are welcome to attend and greet the Legion contingent.
“We will have some dignitaries from the American Legion headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, along with a TV and radio crew,” Cruz said.
“The ride is not only celebrating the anniversary of the American Legion, but also raising money for scholarships for the children of fallen veterans, 9/11 survivors and also veterans who need assistance.”
Between 45 and 65 motorcycles participating in the Legion ride are expected to visit Live Oak County, and members of the Patriot Guard riding group should bring rivers from “Houston, Corpus Christi, San Antonio, Austin and other places, so there will be a lot of motorcycles,” Cruz said.
A HALO Flight helicopter from Uvalde is scheduled to participate in the event.
A representative from U.S, Congressman Vicente Gonzalez’ office is also expected to attend the event and present the riders with a flag that has flown over the U.S. capitol.
Following their visit to the legion post, the riders will be escorted by the sheriff’s office to the northern boundary of Live Oak County.
“We are excited to welcome this group to Live Oak County and want to be sure to show them local hospitality, and that we appreciate all they are doing,” Cruz said.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.