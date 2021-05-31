McMullen County Sheriff Emmett Shelton has a few words for the younger adults being lured on social media platforms to smuggle undocumented immigrants across the border: “Don’t do it.”
From May 9-15, the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 62 undocumented immigrants and arrested nine individuals for human smuggling and one for human trafficking.
“There’s a big difference between smuggling and trafficking,” he said. “Certain elements need to be present in order for us to file those charges and it’s not as common.”
Sheriff Shelton also said the number of stolen vehicles is declining.
“We are seeing more temporary tags being utilized right now,” he said. “The groups are also smaller. Instead of big loads, we’re seeing groups of two to four people.”
The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office finally created a Facebook page in early April, which helps alert people about local of bailouts in the area.
“A lot of these cases are still under investigation, but I will say that younger adults are being recruited through apps like TikTok and being promised ‘easy money’,” said Sheriff Shelton. “They are not old enough, not mature enough, to understand that these are felonies. This is not a victimless crime. They are the victims. They’re ruining their lives.”
Sheriff Shelton said he tries his best to work with the drivers after they are caught, some as young as 15 years old.
He also said drivers make between $500-$3,500 per person who are mostly from Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua.
“Some of them come clean right away,” he said. “It’s only their first or second time. Others come in with a ‘gangbanger’ attitude and refuse to say anything.”
Sheriff Shelton said the reason he believes his deputies have been successful besides their hard work and dedication to their county, is their evolving understanding of the criminal elements.
“This situation is a very dynamic field,” he said. “The tactics are constantly changing and we’re doing our best to keep up.”
He said his department, made up of 10 full-time deputies and five reserve deputies, patrols 24/7, often on overtime, thanks to Stonegarden grant funds.
“For as small as we are, it’s all about teamwork,” he said. “We work closely with Border Patrol, highway patrol and game wardens and there’s still not enough of us to go around. Even before this wave, border security has always been a huge concern for us.”
Sheriff Shelton said when the Texas Department of Public Safety began helping at the border, his department’s priority shifted and has never stopped since 2014.
“We are keeping our highways safe,” he said. “Deputies will see traces of illegal immigration through traffic infractions. There’s a limited number of entries and a limited number of deputies on the ground.
“But the reason we’re effective is staying on top of that traffic and deterring it away. Sorry to the counties around us, but we’ve got a job to do.”
Sheriff Shelton said cartel members are constantly probing the area and sending scouts to find the best times and routes for smuggling humans, drugs and cash.
He said the new wave is due to bigger issues in a flawed system.
A community forum is unlikely, he said, but he wishes he could obtain funds for mending fences damaged through pursuits.
“We go out and fix the fences we damage ourselves,” he said. “I always brag on the people of McMullen and my staff. They’re more concerned about our safety and catching these people and tell us ‘go get them, we got this.’
I’ve been building fences since I was 5 years old. I can fix a five-wire fence in 15 minutes and I’m trying to teach my guys, too. But landowners have never asked me for a dime.
“And that’s why I fight to get them money for collateral. That’s why we fight to keep them safe. Because they deserve better.”
