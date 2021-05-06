“Bailout.” This is where a suspect vehicle comes to a sudden stop and all inside flee on foot.
Live Oak County is averaging one every other day.
In records obtained from the LOC Sheriff’s Office, from April 5 through April 13, there were six pursuits resulting in bailouts. All incidents took place between 12:45 a.m. and 6:22 a.m.
Two of the pursuits ended on County Road 146 West, a road accessible only through US Highway 281 and private property.
LOCSO confirmed that all vehicles were located, but no subjects were apprehended.
Sheriff Larry Busby said this year is the worst he’s seen in illegal immigration activity in his 39 years as sheriff.
The number of apprehensions, pursuits, arrests, and recovered stolen vehicles have been spiking since January.
“These illegal aliens are not from Mexico,” said Busby. “They’re coming in from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala and they’re not coming from the border. They’re using this area as a ‘staging area’ and having people pick them up here.”
Busby said clothing, soda cans and candy wrappers found around local property are tell-tale signs of campsites.
He said with three to four bailouts a week, his deputies and local law enforcement are determined to stop vehicles and arrest the drivers who will be charged immediately by the state for “smuggling of persons” and “evading arrest.”
Busby said that drivers recently arrested on these charges had just been indicted in grand jury and it’s important to help the government that already has its hands full.
“The ‘coyotes’ are sophisticated,” he said. “They have phones and are using apps to communicate and send coordinates. Then drivers with stolen vehicles from the Houston area come and pick them up and head north.”
Busby detailed the process smugglers use, explaining that stolen four-door pickups have their backseat removed to fit more bodies.
A local rancher has a collection of seats, left on his property, proving that removal takes place onsite and quickly according to Sheriff Busby.
Passengers often serve as co-pilots, equipped with maps and aware of reference points and areas covered in brush.
“Once we see a vehicle in violation, we turn around, turn our lights on and the race is on,” said Busby. “Most of these vehicles are being caught by officers working under Stonegarden or Border Star funds. Sometimes there’s two pursuits going on at once. We’re doing our best, but these criminals have no regard for life or property. We don’t operate like that.”
Busby said county vehicles are not suited for racing down caliche roads or barreling through fences and gates. Deputies must take life, speed, and property into consideration, which often means terminating pursuits to avoid potential dangers.
He shared information regarding weekly reports to the department’s DPS JOIC (Joint Operations and Intelligence Centers) region.
The Coastal Bend JOIC includes Aransas, Bee, Calhoun, Dewitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Jackson, Jim Wells, Karnes, Kleberg, Lavaca, Live Oak, Matagorda, McMullen, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria, and Wharton counties.
Busby said the BIAR’s (Border Incident Assessment Reports) are completed after each incident, then compiled for statistical and analytical purposes throughout the region.
The reports include information about illegal drug and weapon seizures, subjects and any gang affiliation, pursuits, and stolen vehicle status.
Busby said there were 16 pursuits, 11 recovered stolen vehicles and 39 arrests total in the month of March.
He recommends residents sign up for the Hyper Reach Alert program to receive phone calls and texts in emergency situations, as well as securing their homes and vehicles.
He also stressed the importance of reporting suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office.
“This isn’t just our problem,” said Busby. “This is a problem for every citizen in the country. We need our government to admit that because it’s just getting worse for us here in South Texas.”
Busby said he believes the county is nearly 100 percent privately owned and understands the importance of ranchers defending themselves, but instead of arming up and trespassing, he urges residents to bombard public officials with their complaints and let them know how hard life has become since the current administration announced open borders.
