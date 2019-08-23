Sheriff earns statewide award

GEORGE WEST – In an illustrious career that has spanned four decades, Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby recently received one of the highest awards given to Texas sheriffs.
“The Tom Tellepsen Award is named in honor of the late Tom Tellepsen, a native of Norway, who became a staunch and patriotic American,” according to the Sheriff’s Association of Texas.
“The Tellepsen Foundation, which was created to honor his lifelong support of law enforcement, provides this award.
“The foundation trustees unanimously approved the initial establishment of this award in 1975.
The award consists of a plaque and $2,500 from the Tellepsen family on behalf of the Tellepsen Foundation.
The recognition is highly esteemed by law enforcement, according to the association.
“The Tellepsen Award is the highest of tributes to the sheriff who is selected as its recipient.
“The selection criterion includes the recognition of outstanding contributions to the advancement of law enforcement and criminal justice and honors more than ability and performance.
“The recipient, who must possess these qualities, must additionally have demonstrated the human element that engraves his/her name in the hearts of all the law enforcement community, and a genuine love of the profession.”
Although he is the longest serving sheriff in Texas currently in office, the award is not given based on one’s longevity in office.
Busby, who began serving as Live Oak County’s sheriff on Jan. 1, 1981, said he was honored to receive the award. “This is a great honor, and I am thankful that my department and I have been recognized,” Busby said. “I’m thankful to be serving in this community.
“This is a once in a lifetime award, and it’s really a reflection of the great people we have working for the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office.”
