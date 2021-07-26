Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby has officially joined a multi-county lawsuit against President Joseph Biden, asking that the president enforce immigration laws and take actions to help alleviate the border crisis in which undocumented immigrants have flooded into Texas.
The Live Oak County Commissioners Court approved Busby’s participation in the lawsuit during a meeting on July 12.
“The president has issued executive orders telling federal agents not to arrest people coming into this country illegally,” Busby said. “The law states that they should be arrested.
“There are ways for immigrants to become citizens by federal law, but they are circumventing it.”
He added that residents of Mexico are also allowed to work in the United States through a guest worker program even if they are not citizens, but that the program would not apply to many of those recently crossing the border who are not citizens of Mexico.
“The majority of those illegally crossing the border recently are not from Mexico,” Busby said. “They are from the Middle East, Central America, even China.
“A lot of the trouble now is that Mexican cartels have gotten involved in illegal immigration and other crimes here as another source of revenue, and they’re growing stronger here. They are already in Houston, San Antonio and in the (Rio Grande) Valley in particular.”
Busby said the cartels have a formidable military that rival the power of the Mexican government.
“They’re to the point where they’re about equally strong as the Mexican government,” he said. “Their enforcers are in uniform and they have armored vehicles and big machine guns. They’ll even line up and let you take their picture. The government can’t buck them, and it’s all about money.
“If enough of that money comes over here we’re going to have big problems, and it’s coming.”
Local residents are encountering property damage and criminal trespassing issues as a direct result of illegal immigration, Busby said.
He added that not all the traffic involved in the crimes is northbound.
“There are a lot of stolen vehicles going southbound and there are no illegals in them, but seats have already been removed so they can bring the illegals in,” Busby said. “You can tell these trucks have been converted into transportation vehicles for illegal immigrants.”
The lawsuit against the president was filed by the Alliance for Freedom Foundation.
“They decided to sue the president (over illegal immigration) and have asked others to join in,” Busby said. “I wanted the county’s approval or I wouldn’t do it. All the suit is doing is asking the president to enforce the federal law.
“He issued executive orders telling ICE (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) not to take anybody illegally entering the country into custody except for certain special things like if someone is a murderer.”
Busby said non-enforcement of the law by the federal government is putting a burden on American citizens and endangering them.
“If somebody is tearing down your gate and fence or breaking other laws, the fact that they are illegal immigrants doesn’t make them exempt from the law,” he said. “They shouldn’t be exempt from destruction of property and should have to face legal consequences for their actions just like anybody else.”
The lawsuit against the president was filed on July 1, and officials from McMullen, Kinney, Hudspeth and Edwards counties were originally parties to the suit. Live Oak is one of several other counties that has officials also joining the litigation.
“We just want the laws to be enforced, and for our citizens to be protected,” Busby said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•