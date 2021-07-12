Live Oak County Commissioners considered the possibility of allowing Sheriff Larry Busby to join a lawsuit against the federal government which demands it enforce immigration laws, but delayed voting on the proposal in order to let the county attorney read over the lawsuit first.
“This lawsuit is aimed at getting the federal government to do what they’re supposed to be doing and enforce the laws,” Busby told county commissioners and Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff during a recent commissioners court meeting.
“The ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Association has joined the lawsuit, and McMullen County has voted to be part of the lawsuit,” Busby said. “We are not asking for any money or anything like that, we are just asking for the government to do its job.”
President Joe Biden has signed executive orders which Busby said tells federal agents not to enforce immigration laws, adding “these executive orders circumvent the law. And this (lawsuit) tells them to go back and do their job.”
Commissioner Emilio Garza asked if County Attorney Dwayne McWilliams had reviewed the lawsuit.
Judge Huff said that McWilliams had been unavailable to do so before Busby’s presentation to the commissioners court, but that plans had been made for him to do so.
“That’s the next step,” Huff said.
Busby noted that the lawsuit is an initiative of an organization called the Alliance of Free Citizens and that six other South Texas counties had already joined the lawsuit.
“Will we have to pay anything?” Garza asked.
“No, they are a nonprofit organization based out of Florida,” Busby said, adding that if commissioners approve it, he would be adding his name to the lawsuit.
Offering an overview of the border crisis, Busby said Mexican cartels were behind the mass illegal immigration and other crimes and that the Mexican government has been unable to stop them.
“They (the cartels) have their own military and use military vehicles and they’re in the U.S.,” he said.
“That’s more important than the numbers that are crossing the border,” Huff said.
“They’ve got a long way to go before they take over our country like they have Mexico, but they are here now,” Busby said.
“We all need to unite and the counties should unite. Eventually, you get enough support and attention and something will have to be done.”
Busby noted that one Texas plaintiff who originally supported the lawsuit has dropped out, saying it wouldn’t make any difference in the federal government’s actions.
“I disagree, we need to stand together and unite,” he said.
“It sends a message to sit up and take notice and enforce the laws,” Huff said.
“Subversive organizations are sponsoring a lot of this and we need to stand up against it,” Busby said.
