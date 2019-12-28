By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – One week before Christmas, Dec. 18, was a triumphant day for SilverBow Resources and a great day for the city of Three Rivers, as the company officially opened a field office in Three Rivers.
“We decided for South Texas that we were going to need an anchor, and thought this was the best place to locate it,” said Steven Adam, vice president and chief operating officer for SilverBow.
The Houston-based company specializes in oil and gas exploration, and had the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its 5,300 square foot facility about eight months after the groundbreaking.
“Three Rivers is a great fit for us in terms of locale, and the community is also a good fit,” Adam said. “It’s small and we’re small, and we believe it will be a great town to engage with, as well.”
Adam said SilverBow wants to be involved in the community, and looks forward to hosting school, city and community groups at its Three Rivers headquarters.
“We hope the chamber of commerce and the city will make use of this facility,” he said. “Our doors are open. This building is not just ours, it is your’s, too.”
Sean Woolverton, chief executive officer for SilverBow, said the company is thrilled to be at its new Three Rivers office.
“Someone asked me if it met my expectations and I told them no, but it has exceeded my expectations,” he said.
Woolverton said he has seen 29 or 30 different field offices, but he is proud of the newly opened one in Three Rivers.
“This one really stands out to me as well done,” he said.
Another advantage to being in Three Rivers is not to be just another company in an ocean of companies, he said.
“In Houston, we were a small fish in a big pond. Here, we can be a bigger fish,” Woolverton said.
In addition to profiting from gas an oil exploration, SilverBow seeks to give back to the community, he said.
“We help in several different areas, but the big three are helping those in need, helping educations and helping the military,” Woolverton said.
He noted that SilverBow employees have the opportunity to give eight hours of company time to outside volunteer efforts of their choice, in addition to volunteer efforts sponsored by the company.
“We also have financial resources to assist you — and we’re proud to be here,” Wolverton said.
Virginia Herring, executive director of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce, Mayor pro tem Patsy Roberts, City Administrator Thomas Salazar and City Councilman Leon Martinez were among those on hand to welcome SilverBow to the community.
“Thank you so much — we are delighted that you have chosen Three Rivers for your location and we are looking forward to working with you,” Roberts said.
“We believe Three Rivers is a hidden gem, and we are glad you are here to be a part of our community. We are really excited to partner with y’all.”
Martinez said he wants the city to grow, and he hopes SilverBow will grow in Three Rivers as well.
“Hopefully, we’ll set the bar high,” said Ward D. Berlanger, production superintendent for SilverBow.
“Our goal is to grow with who we partner with, and we’re proud to be part of your community,” Wolverton said.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.