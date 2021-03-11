When Bill Holland first joined the board of SouthTrust Bank (then known as First National Bank of George West) in 1975, Gerald R. Ford was president of the United States, the Vietnam War was coming to an end, and mood rings were the latest fashion.
“He might be the longest serving board member in the history of SouthTrust Bank,” said SouthTrust President Gregg Booth. “He has done a wonderful job of helping to provide leadership for the bank and for Live Oak County for many years, and we really appreciate all he has done.”
After more than four decades of serving as a SouthTrust board member, Holland is resigning this month.
Holland has lived in Live Oak County since 1960 after moving from McMullen County.
“I went through school in George West, went on to Southwest Texas (now Texas State University) for two years and then came home to work for Ike and Gus Houdmann Farm & Ranch,” Holland said. “I worked there for 10 years and then started working as a rancher”
He and his wife Lana, who is Gus Houdmann’s daughter, raised their two children in Live Oak County. Their daughter, Marlana Mauer, is a counselor at George West Primary School, and their son, William Holland IV, known as Quatro, is a doctor in Amarillo.
It was in his early adulthood that Holland was approached about taking a leadership position with the bank.
“In 1975, Robert Dirks (who served as president of the bank from 1967-1980) asked me to join the board, and I’ve been on it ever since. We only had one location at the time.”
Since then, SouthTrust added another Live Oak County location in Three Rivers and expanded its operations to Pleasanton, Floresville, San Antonio and Houston — a total of seven branches.”
Holland credited the foresight and leadership of Ross Harris, the bank’s chief executive officer, with the bank’s growth over the years.
“I really want to show my appreciation for Ross Harris,” Holland said. “He had a vision of expansion that has resulted in the bank’s strong performance and growth, and he has also been a good friend over the years.
“At one board meeting several years ago, Ross said he thought we should expand into Three Rivers, and after a pause we said ‘OK.’ Later, he proposed opening a location in Floresville, and our reaction was, ‘You want to do what?’ But it turned out to be a great decision.”
Asked what he enjoyed most about serving on the board, Holland said helping people to reach their goals, and businesses and the community to thrive.
“You can see the prosperity taking shape with new buildings, new houses and improvements,” he said. “It’s really a very rewarding business. It’s not without its challenges, though.”
Holland said he has enjoyed his service on the board, but the time is right for him to move on.
“I just figure it’s a good time,” he said. “Things are going well, so it’s always good to leave on a high note.”
