Speaker shines light on political tides

Texas is in a state of transition when it comes to politics, with urban areas becoming increasingly liberal and Democratic and rural areas and predominately Hispanic areas becoming more conservative and Republican.
That was the message shared by Austin attorney Eric Opiela, a political strategist with strong ties to Karnes County and South Texas, during a meeting of the Live Oak County Republicans on April 23.
The title of his presentation was “America Where Art Thou? The 2020 Election, Redistricting and Demographic Changes.”
Among the interesting information Opiela shared was that 81 percent of Live Oak County voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, and that in a U.S. Congressional District 15 race that Democrats considered safe for incumbent Vicente Gonzalez, Republican challenger Monica De La Cruz-Hernandez came within 5,000 votes of unseating him in a district of more than 804,500 people.
De La Cruz-Hernandez shared that she had just received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.
“That’s an indication that this district is in play,” Opiela said.
Looking ahead to the 2022 election, a big issue looming on the horizon is redistricting. Because of U.S. Census delays attributed to COVID-19, there will be a delay in drawing the boundaries of the Texas political maps ahead of the election.
“Redistricting usually takes place during the regular legislative session, but because the Census information has not been released, the state will have to call a special session,” Opiela said.
He forecast an increase in the number of U.S. congressional seats for Texas for 2022.
“I predict we’ll pick up three seats for Texas,” Opiela said. “It’s likely that two will go to urban areas but I believe there will be another one in South Texas, as well.”
Opiela said the policies of the Biden Administration have hurt Texas, and that the 2022 election will be crucial in turning that around.
“We will have to flip one or both houses of Congress if we have any hope of surviving the Biden presidency,” he said.
“The thing that should concern us about Texas is that the majority of growth, the Texas Triangle, which is ranged by (Interstate) 35 on the west, I-45 on the east and I-10 on the south is an area where people are moving from liberal areas of the country. Those areas are turning more blue (Democratic). Hays and Williamson counties have long been Republican strongholds, and they have shifted blue.
“California is moving in. There is a reason it costs a lot more to bring a U-Haul in this direction than the other direction. A lot of people are moving to Texas. It’s good for the economy but they are making elections a little more interesting. We have to make up the different in rural areas in order to continue winning the state.”
Opiela said it is up to rural Texas to “keep the state red, and that’s why we’re here tonight.”
The vast majority of the state’s population resides in Texas’ largest seven counties, with more people living in those areas than the other 247 counties combined, he noted.
While many white voters have turned increasingly Democratic, a large portion of Hispanic voters have become more Republican, Opiela said.
“That’s true with all of the minority groups — they are becoming more Republican,” he added.
He said economic circumstances related to political affiliation have also changed.
“It used to be that the Democratic Party was considered to be the worker’s party, and the Republican Party was seen as the party of the rich,” Opiela said. “Now the working class is winning elections for Republicans in rural areas.”
Many of the rural counties, including areas with Hispanic majorities, increasingly are seeing their communities as being under siege because of the policies of the federal government, he said.
“Over 20 Texas counties have declared a state of emergency over the border situation,” Opiela said. “That’s why you see Vicente (Gonzalez) changing his tune. The Hidalgo County sheriff told him, ‘You better be with us and not with Nancy Pelosi.’”
Opiela said the Census data which will impact redistricting is expected to be released Sept. 30, meaning the Texas Legislature will have to schedule a special meeting in October to redraw the political maps based on those population figures.
“Because of this, candidates will basically have two-week window to file for office,” he said.
Opiela said he believes the area’s state House of Representatives district will change. Currently, the district stretches from Atascosa County to the Rio Grande.
“I predict that Atascosa, Wilson, Bee, Live Oak and McMullen (counties) will make up a new district,” he said. “I think Ryan Guillen (the area’s current representative) wants to get rid of Atascosa County.”
Roberta Dobie, a spokeswoman for the Live Oak County Republicans, thanked Opiela for coming to the area and said she hoped to have more speakers visit.
“We need to get the word out,” she said. “We are a Republican county and we had a great turnout. I would like to have more people come and talk to us.”
