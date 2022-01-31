San Patricio Electric Cooperative, in partnership with CoBank, presented four area volunteer fire departments with donations of $5,000 this January. The recipients were the Lagarto, Sandia, Taft and Three Rivers volunteer fire departments.
SPEC’s board of directors approved donations to these fire departments in September, and the co-op applied to CoBank’s Sharing Success Program in hopes of doubling the amount it planned to give. CoBank’s Sharing Success Program matches donations by the bank’s cooperative customers to eligible nonprofit organizations in their communities.
“We know volunteer fire departments provide a critical service for our rural communities by responding to fires, car accidents and other emergencies,” said Ron Hughes, SPEC general manager. “SPEC is proud to support these men and women who volunteer their time to serve our communities, and we’re thankful for the generous contribution from CoBank, which has allowed us to double our donations.”
The Three Rivers Volunteer Fire Department said the donation would go a long way in supporting the department by providing new gear for volunteers or being put aside for a new fire truck. The department has applied for grant funding for a new truck and if it comes through it will have to match part of the grant.
CoBank’s Sharing Success program was started in 2012 as a way to give back to co-ops and the non-profits they support. Since the program’s inception, CoBank and its customers have together provided more than $56 million in support to charitable organizations across the nation.
SPEC and CoBank have partnered on similar donations in past years through the Sharing Success program. Including the donations made in January, the organizations together have made contributions to 11 area volunteer fire departments, the Coastal Bend Food Bank, the Community Action Corporation of South Texas, the Community Action Council of South Central Texas, South Texas Women’s Shelter, Boys & Girls Club of Beeville, Girl Scouts of Greater South Texas, the South Texas Council of Boy Scouts and the South Texas Children’s Home.
Established in 1938, San Patricio Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit electric cooperative that provides power to more than 7,700 members in nine South Texas counties: San Patricio, Live Oak, Bee, Refugio, McMullen, Jim Wells, Goliad, Aransas, and Nueces. In this area, the co-op maintains more than 3,200 miles of energized line, both above and in-ground.
SPEC is a part of Touchstone Energy Cooperatives, a national alliance made of more than 750 local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives in 46 states. Serving 80 percent of the nation’s counties, Touchstone Energy Cooperatives is the largest electric utility network in the United States.
Information provided by the San Patricio Electric Cooperative