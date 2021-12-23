spt 12-16 GW Football Accolades_1.jpg

George West's Burk O'Neil (25) tries to get to the quarterback as Stockdale delivers the ball downfield in a November game. (Photo by Jimmy Willden)

George West High School recently announced its Football Accolades for the 2021 season. 

“This season was very challenging as we all know but I am very proud of the following Athletes for the pride, accountability, and discipline they came with daily through this testing season,” Coach Bobby Nicholson said in a statement. “As I related to the team weekly, a purpose comes with every challenge God deals you and we have to keep the faith and trust the process.” 

1st Team All-District 

• Senior Weston Rhodes (17), running back and linebacker  

2nd Team All-District 

• Senior Turner Lee (44), linebacker

• Sophomore Gavin Garza (66), offensive line

Honorable Mention All-District

• Junior Jessie Burch (10), quarterback

• Senior Ashton Humphrey (15), inside receiver

• Senior Burke O’Neil (25), tight end and defensive end

• Junior TJ Martin (24), defensive back

• Sophomore Caleb Pritt (57), offensive line

• Senior Trey Johnson (65), offensive line

• Junior Walker Rhodes (70), offensive line

• Senior Nick Rutherford (77), offensive line

• Junior Laeson Collins (34), tight end and defensive end

• Senior Tom Umphres (3), outside linebacker

• Junior Brendan Crawford (5), defensive back

Academic All-District   

The following students maintained a 90 or above on average in all classes throughout the 2021 football season. 

• Senior Santi Garcia

• Senior Ashton Humphrey

• Senior Weston Rhodes

• Senior Burke O’Neil

• Senior Turner Lee

• Senior Trey Johnson

• Junior Brendan Crawford

• Junior Wyatt Nami

• Junior Jake Snider

• Junior TJ Martin

• Junior Laeson Collins

• Junior Thomas Williams

• Junior Shawn Mallia

• Sophomore Benny Cantu

• Sophomore Gavin Garza

• Freshman Teagan Collins

• Freshman Davian Zuniga

According to the statement released by Coach Bobby Nicholson and GWHS, Academic All-State Selections will be released in January and will  include seniors that held a 92 or above average in all classes for all four years of High School. 

