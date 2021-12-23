George West High School recently announced its Football Accolades for the 2021 season.
“This season was very challenging as we all know but I am very proud of the following Athletes for the pride, accountability, and discipline they came with daily through this testing season,” Coach Bobby Nicholson said in a statement. “As I related to the team weekly, a purpose comes with every challenge God deals you and we have to keep the faith and trust the process.”
1st Team All-District
• Senior Weston Rhodes (17), running back and linebacker
2nd Team All-District
• Senior Turner Lee (44), linebacker
• Sophomore Gavin Garza (66), offensive line
Honorable Mention All-District
• Junior Jessie Burch (10), quarterback
• Senior Ashton Humphrey (15), inside receiver
• Senior Burke O’Neil (25), tight end and defensive end
• Junior TJ Martin (24), defensive back
• Sophomore Caleb Pritt (57), offensive line
• Senior Trey Johnson (65), offensive line
• Junior Walker Rhodes (70), offensive line
• Senior Nick Rutherford (77), offensive line
• Junior Laeson Collins (34), tight end and defensive end
• Senior Tom Umphres (3), outside linebacker
• Junior Brendan Crawford (5), defensive back
Academic All-District
The following students maintained a 90 or above on average in all classes throughout the 2021 football season.
• Senior Santi Garcia
• Senior Ashton Humphrey
• Senior Weston Rhodes
• Senior Burke O’Neil
• Senior Turner Lee
• Senior Trey Johnson
• Junior Brendan Crawford
• Junior Wyatt Nami
• Junior Jake Snider
• Junior TJ Martin
• Junior Laeson Collins
• Junior Thomas Williams
• Junior Shawn Mallia
• Sophomore Benny Cantu
• Sophomore Gavin Garza
• Freshman Teagan Collins
• Freshman Davian Zuniga
According to the statement released by Coach Bobby Nicholson and GWHS, Academic All-State Selections will be released in January and will include seniors that held a 92 or above average in all classes for all four years of High School.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•