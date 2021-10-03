The George West Lady Longhorn varsity volleyball team recently played back-to-back matches with Aransas Pass and Skidmore-Tynan, looking to make up time following a schedule disruption caused by Hurricane Nicholas.
Against Aransas Pass, GW fell to the Lady Panthers 18-25, 25-22, 20-25 and 23-25.
The Lady Horns lost to Skidmore-Tynan 12-25, 21-25, 21-25.
George West is 5-8 overall, 0-4 in district.
Members of the Lady Longhorns include: senior Caitlyn Jones, juniors Hailey Rosas, Liberty Barcak, Emma Hendricks, Jordan Hendrix, and Abigail Dobbs; and sophomores Michelle Lindholm, Julie Otero, Emilee Fisher, Emileigh Caldwell, Jessa Bartlett and Kali Cortez.
Submitted by Stephanie Johns for GWISD.