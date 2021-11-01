George West just can’t seem to find its stride this season, and with yet another heartbreaking loss for the Longhorns, the hopes for playoff glory are nearly dashed.
In their home game against Karnes City on Friday, Oct. 22, the Longhorns found themselves on the losing side of a strong back-and-forth game, 34-14.
The heartbreak began in the first quarter, when the Badgers scored two touchdowns and PATs and followed it up with another touchdown in the second.
The Longhorns, however, found a brief window of opportunity and scored two touchdowns along with the extra points, ending the first half down by only six points, 20-14.
Neither team found end zone play in the third and the Longhorns found themselves in need of an all-important fourth quarter comeback. Unfortunately, the Badgers successfully scored two final touchdowns and extra points, solidifying the win.
George West now sits 1-7 overall and 1-3 in district and will next come up against Dilley in an away district game on Friday, Oct. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
