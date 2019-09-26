Badgers thwart Bulldogs, 21-6

THREE RIVERS – The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs football team did not get the home field advantage they wanted when the Karnes City Badgers came to town on Friday, Sept. 20.
Three Rivers had trouble moving the ball, totaling 187 offensive yards in the contest in a 21-6 defeat.
Brandon Conn passed for 36 yards. Jacob Amaro caught two passes for 20 yards, while Rigoverto Sanchez had one reception go for 16.
Sanchez was able to find holes in the Badgers’ defense, gashing them for 80 yards on just eight attempts.
Conn recorded 31 yards on 10 attempts, and scored a touchdown from two yards out.
Alex Amaro ran the ball six times, amassing 30 yards. Zach Davis carried five times for 10 yards.
Amaro and Conn each picked off one Badgers’ pass.
“It was a very physical game, and our defense really kept us in it,” Bulldogs head coach Arturo Lozano said.
“Turnovers and mistakes kept us pushed back on the wrong side field most of the night, especially in the first half.
“We will learn from the video, and translate the areas to improve into our practice segments this week.
“Losing at home is tough, and really humbles you, while at the same time will serve as a reminder to your team on not taking anything for granted.”
The Bulldogs will have their Homecoming contest against the Kenedy Lions on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
‘This is our homecoming week, and we are excited for the students, community, and our alumni,” Lozano said.
“Coaches will be counting on our seniors to set the example of staying focused, humble and hungry, not just this week, but every week, because we always want to be at our very best when we take the field to represent Three Rivers ISD.”