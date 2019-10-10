A balanced offense and a stingy, hard-hitting defense proved to be a winning recipe for the George West Longhorns on Oct. 4.
George West improved to 2-0 in district competition and 5-0 overall after plastering the Aransas Pass Panthers.
The Longhorns scored 28 of their 34 points in the first half, racing to a 28-10 halftime lead. The Panthers were held scoreless in the second half.
The Horns scored on their opening drive as Rory Campbell hauled in a pass from Devon Jackson with 9:04 left in the first quarter and Keaton Neil nailed the extra point.
The Panthers had to overcome back-to-back false start penalties of their opening drive before trying for a 40-yard field goal that sailed wide right with 5:42 in the first quarter.
Jackson capped off the Longhorns second offensive possession by sprinted down the right sideline on a 33-yard touchdown run, followed by Neil’s kick to give George West a 14-0 lead with 1:29 left in the first quarter.
Aransas pass put together its best drive of the game on the Panthers’ next possession, taking advantage of several quarterback keepers — including a three-yard TD run with 8:18 left in the second quarter to trim GW’s lead to 14-7.
Longhorn quarterback Jackson took to the air on the next drive, completing a pair of passes to Campbell, including a 32-yard, to push George West deep into Panther territory.
Brenden Hence ran into the end zone from nine yards out with 6:07 left in the half, and Neil’s kick made the score 21-7.
A miscue by Aransas Pass resulted in a fumble on the next drive, and George West recovered at the Panther 34-yard line with 5:50 left in the half.
Jackson threw a pass to John Zuniga on second and eight from the 32 that went all the way for a touchdown. Neil’s kick gave George West a 28-7 lead with 5:09 left before halftime.
The Panthers got the ball at midfield following a short kick and were determined to score, just as the Longhorns were determined to keep them out of the end zone.
Aransas Pass advanced to the Longhorn 13-yard line, but a fourth and eight play was stopped short, giving George West the ball back with 2:29 left in the half.
Unfortunately, the next play gave Aransas Pass new life, as a fumble by George West gave the Panthers a first down at the Longhorns’ 11-yard line with 2:20 before the half to try and score.
The Longhorn defense rose to the occasion and prevented a touchdown, forcing fourth and 17. Determined not to go without points on that drive, the Panthers kicked a field goal with 24 seconds left in the half to cut George West’s lead to 28-10.
George West’s second half score was courtesy of Henicke, who sliced through the AP defense with precision on a four-yard yard touchdown run.
The extra point was blocked — the only time all game that Neil didn’t connect on the point-after attempt.
John Zuniga showed plenty of determination, breaking tackles and running to the Panther 18-yard line on one play with 6:27 left in the game, but that play was erased by a George West penalty.
Aransas Pass was unable to get much going in the second half, as the Longhorn defense clamped down on the Panthers.
This week, the Longhorns will travel to San Diego for another district game, this one against the 4-1 Vaqueros, who are 2-0 in district play.
San Diego opened the season with a 33-19 win over Ingleside before falling in week two to Hebronville, 30-28.
Since that loss, the Vaqueros have put together a three-game win streak, knocking off West Oso 28-14 in non-district, and vanquishing district foes Santa Gertrudis Academy, 45-0, and Bishop, 37-6.
TR to open district
Just like so many of the games so far this season for the Three Rivers Bulldogs, another long road trip is on the agenda this week.
TR will travel to the border region to open district play against a 4-1 Santa Maria team that walloped the Progreso Red Ants, 21-7.
The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week that allowed them to fine tune things before district play. Three Rivers has compiled a 3-2 so far this season, and has played two-thirds of the season on the road.
TR has only two more home games on its schedule — Oct. 18 against Riviera Kaufer and Nov. 1 against Freer.
This week’s trip to Santa Maria is approximately three hours one-way, but the Bulldogs will have the benefit of a charter bus to travel to the Rio Grande Valley.
The Santa Maria Cougars only loss was a 21-14 setback to Los Fresnos in their second game of the season.
The Cougars have dominated their other games mauling Marine Military Academy 55-8 in the season-opener and shutting out both Premont and La Villa by scores of 34-0 and 36-0.
That win over La Villa was the first time Santa Maria beat them in varsity football for a decade, according to Rio Grande Valley Sports.
The Cougars avenged a 14-13 loss in 2018, leaving no doubt which team is better this year.
Three Rivers has also played La Villa this season, earning a 41-20 neutral site victory at Premont in the Bulldogs’ second game.
One thing is clear — Santa Maria is much improved in 2019, so the Bulldogs will have to be at their best on Friday night.