Bulldog offense explodes against Seahawks

By Jeremy Pape
Special to The Progress
THREE RIVERS – The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs football team hosted the Riviera Kaufer Seahawks in an exciting district matchup on Friday, Oct. 17.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 27-0 advantage before Riviera got on the board, after which the two teams continued to trade blows as Three Rivers powered through to a 65-30 blowout win to improve to 5-2 overall (2-0 in district play.)
Zach Davis led a balanced Bulldog rushing attack, gaining 110 yards on 11 carries. Alex Amaro rushed 14 times for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Brandon Conn escaped the pocket with ease, running five times for 100 yards and two scores.
Ezra Asevedo carried the ball six times for 70 yards. Austin Stutts added 50 yards and two trips to the end zone on seven carries. Sean Huff ran once, gaining 14 yards and scoring a touchdown.
Conn was six-of-10 through the air for 185 yards and three touchdowns. Davis caught four balls for 163 yards and a score. Rigoverto Sanchez reeled in one reception for eight yards. Amaro caught one ball for 14 yards and a touchdown.
“We had some injuries early on, and I thought once we got settled down, the boys played well,” Bulldogs head coach/athletic director Arturo Lozano said.
“We had a big game on special teams, recovering an onside kick and blocking a punt. This is the part of the season where all three phases need to be sharp, and we will continue to stress that this week.
“Ben Bolt on the road is our next game, and the kids will need to play tough and eliminate mistakes via penalties.
“We hope to see a packed house when we go to Ben Bolt to take on the Badgers. It’s a big game for us.”
The Bulldogs will indeed travel to Ben Bolt on Friday, Oct. 25, for a district matchup with the Badgers (4-3, 0-2).
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.