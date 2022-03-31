The Three Rivers Bulldogs have had a tough opening to their 2022 baseball season with varsity sitting 0-3 after a 1-2 loss in tournament play against Nixon-Smiley.
The Mustangs brought in the first run of the game in the first inning, then both teams failed to score in the second.
In the third, Nixon-Smiley once again gained another run, bringing the score up, 2-0.
The Bulldogs finally scored a run of their own in the sixth, after two scoreless innings from both teams, but couldn’t bring in any others before the end of the seventh.
Three Rivers will next face Kenedy in an away district game on Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m.
