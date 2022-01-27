Three Rivers split the difference with the recent games against Yorktown and Refugio, winning against the Wildcats sure-handedly with a score of 70-48 and falling to the Bobcats, 67-33.
In their home game against the Yorktown Wildcats on Friday, Dec. 31, the Bulldogs managed to build an insurmountable lead by the end of the game, winning by 22 points.
In the away district game against the Refugio Bobcats on Tuesday, Jan. 4, Three Rivers found themselves on the flip side, as the Bobcats built a comfortable lead in the first, scoring 14 points against Three Rivers’ two.
In the second quarter, the Bobcats continued that trend, scoring another 22 points against the Bulldogs’ 14, earning them a sizable lead by the end of the first half.
In the third, the Bulldogs scored another eight points, but faltered yet again as Refugio scored another 15 points of its own.
By the end of the fourth, the Bobcats decimated Three Rivers with a 34-point lead.
As the team headed into its game against Kenedy, Three Rivers sat 3-9 overall.
The Bulldogs are next scheduled to play Pettus in an away district game on Friday, Jan. 14, at 7:30 p.m.
