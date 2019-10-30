Bulldogs blast Badgers, 41-18

BEN BOLT – The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs football team put a three-game overall win streak on the line when they traveled to Ben Bolt for a district showdown with the Badgers on Friday, Oct. 25.
Led by a combined 440 yards on the ground, the Bulldogs controlled the ball and momentum in a 41-18 road victory, extending the team’s record to 6-2 overall (3-0 in district play.)
Zach Davis carried the ball 14 times for 180 yards. Ezra Asevedo tallied 170 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.
Alex Amaro recorded 13 totes for 80 yards and a touchdown. Brandon Conn carried the ball seven times for 10 yards, scoring two touchdowns.
Conn completed two-of-five passes for 40 yards. Davis reeled in one catch for 32 yards. Jacob Amaro had one reception go for eight yards.
Bulldogs head coach/athletic director Arturo Lozano was pleased with how his offensive line opened up holes for the running backs to run through to help Three Rivers to victory, as well as the effort his defensive unit gave on Friday night.
“The boys played well, and we were able to run the ball well on offense, which is attributed to our offensive line, and the hard work those kids are putting in,” Lozano said.
“The defense played tough, and we are looking forward to getting back to work and preparing for our Freer game.
“It is our last home game, and it will be senior night. Thank you to all the Three Rivers fans who made the trip out to Ben Bolt last week to support the kids.”
The Bulldogs will return to Furlow-Johanson Field on Friday, Nov. 1, as they host the Freer Buckaroos at 7:30 p.m.