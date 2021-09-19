Although the Three Rivers Bulldogs went on an hour and a half long road trip, they didn’t skip a beat, earning their second straight victory – and their first road win of the season – with a 55-22 pasting of the Bruni Badgers on Sept. 10.
Sophomore quarterback Caden Soliz threw for 172 yards and four touchdown passes for the Bulldogs and added 117 yards on the ground and a pair of rushing touchdowns. Senior Zach Davis and Rigoberto Sanchez each had TR touchdown runs, while junior tight end Jacob Amaro and sophomore receiver D.J. Lancaster each had two TD receptions. Lancaster hauled in a team-leading 94 yards on four catches.
“It was a long trip down there but the kids played really well,” said TR coach Ramon Soliz. “We put the game out of reach early and were able to get everybody in the game, which was good.
“The defense played really well. Jacob (Amaro), Kaiyden (Inman), Austin Stutts and Rigoberto Sanchez did a great job. We definitely won the turnover battle and had at least two fumble returns (for scores).”
Sanchez was the Bulldogs’ leading tackler with seven solo stops and five assists while Ezra Acevedo made four solo tackles and added an assist and an interception. Amaro tallied four sacks and also scored a safety for TR. Inmon had two solo tackles and two assists along with a fumble recovery.
Sanchez was also a perfect 5 for 5 on extra point kicks.
Soliz credited the offensive and defensive lines for helping set the tone, giving the skill players an opportunity to turn in dominating performances.
“I can’t say enough about the job our line did up front,” Soliz said. “Matthew Zamzow has been our most consistent offensive lineman all year and he did a great job for us. David Diaz did as well. They all did a real solid job. You don’t score 55 points without your offensive line doing pretty much everything you asked of them.”
Three Rivers improved to 2-1 overall. The Bulldogs led 16-0 after one quarter and 35-8 at halftime. TR led 48-8 at the end of the third quarter.
“We’re coming along – progressing nicely,” Soliz said. “We still have some things to work on both offensively and defensively, but I feel like we’ll be there by district.”
Up next
The Bulldogs will host the Karnes City Badgers on Sept. 17. KC is 1-2 after defeating the Mathis Pirates, 24-20, on Sept. 10. The Badgers opened the season with a close 18-13 loss to cross county rival Kenedy, followed by a 33-20 setback to Victoria St. Joseph.
