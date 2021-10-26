The Three Rivers Bulldogs just keep on winning with yet another demolishing act, this time against the Bloomington Bobcats in their away game on Friday, Oct. 15, winning 49-6.
Three Rivers came out of the gate strong, when Rigoverto Sanchez carried the ball 26-yards into Bobcat territory, allowing Zachary Davis to deliver a successful 17-yard touchdown pass to Austin Stutts and followed it up with a good kick, putting seven points on the scoreboard.
Moments later, Sanchez rushed the ball another 30 yards to the Bobcats’ 10-yard line, allowing another successful touchdown for the Bulldogs, ending the first quarter up, 14-0.
In the second, Sanchez yet again ran the ball 31 yards before being stopped at Bloomington’s 4-yard line. Sanchez then carried the ball into the Bobcats’ end zone followed by another succesful PAT.
Still in the second, the Bulldogs continued their assault when Davis soared a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Amaro. By the end of the second quarter, Three Rivers racked up another 21 points on top of the 14 scored in the first, ending the first half, 35-0.
After Davis recovered a fumbled Bobcats ball to start the third quarter, Ricky Raimond quite easily carried the ball 4 yards to score another touchdown. In dramatic fashion, the Bulldogs’ Stutts scored a punt return touchdown, ending the third quarter with another 14 points for Three Rivers.
It took until the fourth for Bloomington to get on the scoreboard with its single touchdown of the game, but did not find the field goal to earn the extra point.
Davis tallied 92 passing yards from four completed passes with two touchdowns and 21 yards from seven carries with one touchdown. Sanchez racked up an impressive 133 yards from 10 carries and two touchdowns. Stutts tallied 36 yards from two carries and caught two balls for 22 receiving yards.
Three Rivers is now 6-2 overall and 2-0 in district, next coming up against Refugio in an away game on Friday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•