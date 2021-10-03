A week after taking down a larger Class 3A team (Karnes City) at home, the Class 2A Three Rivers Bulldogs traveled to the Hill Country to take on another Class 3A foe.
While the surrounding countryside might have been picturesque, this game didn’t go as hoped for TR, which fell 34-7 to the Blanco Panthers.
Nursing injuries after a physical 41-21 win a week earlier, the Bulldogs had a difficult time getting on track against a formidable Panther squad.
Blanco led 20-0 before TR finally got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter. Senior Zach Davis lofted a pass to sophomore D.J. Lancaster for a 59-yard TD strike. Junior Jacob Amaro then added the extra point for the Bullldogs.
The Panthers added another TD before halftime to go up 26-7 midway through the game. The only second half scoring was a Blanco TD and two-point conversion.
Davis led the TR passing attack, completing a trio of throws for 75 yards. Davis also ran for 50 yards on 14 carries, while Ezra Ascevedo had 39 yards rushing on nine carries.
In addition to Lancaster’s one catch for 59 yards and a touchdown, Austin Stutts had one reception for 6 yards and Sean Huff hauled in a pass for 10 yards.
For the offensive line, Daniel Diaz and Keoki Bray each had two pancake blocks (knocking a defender flat) while Rudy Quimbar added another.
Leading the defense were Mark Morin with 10 tackles (five solo and five assists), Austin Stutts (two solo) and Caleb Arnold (eight solo and one sack) with nine tackles each, Daniel Diaz (six solo), Jacob Amaro (six solo) and Harry Yos (one solo) with eight tackles each and Zach Davis with seven tackles (three solo). Also making tackles for TR were Sebastian Steele, Matthew Zamzow and Ezra Ascevedo with five each, Sean Huff with four and D.J. Lancaster with two.
Up next
Three Rivers will celebrate homecoming against Ben Bolt. Interestingly, it is the third time in four weeks TR is facing a team with the Badgers as their mascot. The Bulldogs will look to improve to 3-0 against those Badgers, having beaten Bruni and Karnes City.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to open district play on Oct. 8 against the Freer Buckaroos. Freer was 1-2 before a Saturday game vs. Johnson City.
