Bulldogs freeze out Freer in home finale

THREE RIVERS – The varsity Three Rivers Bulldogs football team hosted the Freer Buckaroos in the team’s final home contest of the 2019 season. Three Rivers came in with a record of 6-2 overall, and were looking to keep their 3-0 district record intact. The team responded with a 49-14 beatdown of Freer, setting up a showdown next week against the Bobcats in Refugio with the district title on the line.
Alex Amaro led the ground attack with 143 yards on 13 carries. Zach Davis couldn’t be solved by the Buckaroos’ defense, tallying 132 yards and three scores on 20 carries. Brandon Conn recorded two touchdowns and 82 yards on 11 carries. Sean Huff carried the ball three times, amassing 70 yards and scoring one touchdown. Rigoverto Sanchez added 61 yards and a score on five carries. Austin Stutts had three totes for 20 yards. Jacob Amaro tallied 10 yards on his lone carry of the game. Kyle Davis added five yards on one carry.
“The kids played very well in all three phases of the game, and I was very proud of them,” Bulldogs head coach/athletic director Arturo Lozano said. “Defensively, Ezra Asevedo had a huge night, with three interceptions. These turnovers turned into points, and gave us the lead going into halftime.”
The Bulldogs are now 7-2 overall (4-0 in District 16-2A), and, as mentioned, will match up with UIL Class 2A Division 1’s #1 state ranked team, the Refugio Bobcats (9-0, 4-0), at Jack Sportsman Bobcat Stadium in Refugio on Friday, Nov. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
“The game next week is for the district title, and not everyone can say they get to play in a game like that,” Lozano said. “These seniors have put themselves in this position the last three years now. We will need to play disciplined football and continue to improve. It’s an exciting time of the year, and we hope to see all the Bulldog fans out in Refugio this Friday night to support our kids.”